Owens and Madden on Front Row for Tennessee Tipoff Classic at Smoky Mountain

By Michael Despain
MARYVILLE, TN (March 10, 2017)- The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals presented by Sunoco/Tennessee RV would begin their 2017 slate with the opening night of the 4th Annual Tennessee Tipoff Classic at Smoky Mountain Speedway on Friday evening. A total of 23 drivers would test their wares in four ten-lap qualifying heat race events to determine the first eight rows for the main event on Saturday afternoon.
Heat one would see outside polesitter Jimmy Owens drive past polesitter Jonathan Davenport exiting turn four to complete lap one and drive away to victory, with Davenport scoring the runner-up spot. Shanon Buckingham would finish in the third position, with Mike Marlar taking the fourth and final transfer spot.
Heat two would see Donald McIntosh and Scott Bloomquist battle for the lead on the opening lap of the race, with McIntosh taking control and driving to a comfortable victory, with Bloomquist finishing in the second position. Michael Chilton would finish in the third position, with a fast-closing Brandon Overton finishing in the fourth and last transfer spot.
Chris Madden would dominate the action in heat three, with Dale McDowell finishing 2.130 seconds behind Madden at the checkered flag in the event to finish second. The third and fourth transfer positions from heat three would go to Robby Moses and Ricky Weiss.
The fourth heat would see the original front row of Tim McCreadie and Skip Arp moved to the second row after two failed attempted starts. Joey Coulter and Jason Croft would then bring the field to green and Croft would grab the race lead, with Coulter, McCreadie, and Arp in a three-wide battle for second. McCreadie would win the battle and reel in race leader Croft and take the lead on lap 6 and drive on the race win, with Croft finishing in second. Arp and Coulter would complete the top four finishers.
The 4th Annual Tennessee Tipoff Classic for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals presented by Sunoco/Tennessee RV will conclude Saturday afternoon March 11 with one B-Main event and the 75 lap, $15,000 to win A-Main contest. Gates will open at 11:00 a.m., with practice laps set to begin at 1:30 p.m., with racing action to follow.
Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals presented by Sunoco/Tennessee RV- Event #1
Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, TN)- March 10, 2017
Official Summary of Results Night One (Heat Races/Time Trials)
Entries- 23
Fastest Qualifiers:
Group A- Jonathan Davenport 15.913
Group B- Chris Madden 15.875 (Overall)
Heat One (10 Laps/Top 4 Finishers Transfer)- Jimmy Owens, Jonathan Davenport, Shanon Buckingham, Mike Marlar, Stacy Boles (DNS- Tommy Kerr)
Heat Two (10 Laps/Top 4 Finishers Transfer)- Donald McIntosh, Scott Bloomquist, Michael Chilton, Brandon Overton, David Payne, Billy Ogle, Jr.
Heat Three (10 Laps/Top 4 Finishers Transfer)- Chris Madden, Dale McDowell, Robby Moses, Ricky Weiss, Mark Douglas, Vic Hill
Heat Four (10 Laps/Top 4 Finishers Transfer)- Tim McCreadie, Jason Croft, Skip Arp, Joey Coulter, Ryan King
4th Annual Tennessee Tipoff Classic Sweet 16 A-Main Line-Up
Row 1: Jimmy Owens – Chris Madden
Row 2: Donald McIntosh – Tim McCreadie
Row 3: Jonathan Davenport – Dale McDowell
Row 4: Scott Bloomquist – Jason Croft
Row 5: Shanon Buckingham – Robby Moses
Row 6: Michael Chilton – Skip Arp
Row 7: Mike Marlar – Ricky Weiss
Row 8: Brandon Overton – Joey Coulter
Row 9: B-Main Winner – B-Main 2nd Place
Row 10: B-Main 3rd Place – B-Main 4th Place
Row 11: Provisional Starter – Provisional Starter
Last Chance Showdown B-Main Starting Line-Up (10 Laps/Top 4 Finishers Transfer)
Row 1: Stacy Boles – Mark Douglas
Row 2: David Payne – Ryan King
Row 3: Tommy Kerr – Vic Hill
Row 4: Billy Ogle, Jr.
Official Time Trials
Group A (Driver/Hometown/Fastest Lap)
1. Jonathan Davenport (Blairsville, GA)- 15.913
2. Donald McIntosh (Dawsonville, GA)- 15.927
3. Jimmy Owens (Newport, TN)- 15.944
4. Scott Bloomquist (Mooresburg, TN)- 16.095
5. Shanon Buckingham (Morristown, TN)- 16.111
6. Michael Chilton (Salvisa, KY)- 16.166
7. Mike Marlar (Winfield, TN)- 16.167
8. David Payne (Murphy, NC)- 16.198
9. Tommy Kerr (Maryville, TN)- 16.469
10. Brandon Overton (Evans, GA)- 16.485
11. Stacy Boles (Clinton, TN)- 16.552
12. Billy Ogle, Jr. (Knoxville, TN)- 16.677
Group B (Driver/Hometown/Fastest Lap)
1. Chris Madden (Gray Court, SC)- 15.875
2. Tim McCreadie (Watertown, NY)- 16.122
3. Dale McDowell (Chickamauga, GA)- 16.138
4. Skip Arp (Georgetown, TN)- 16.311
5. Robby Moses (Maryville TN)- 16.431
6. Joey Coulter (Concord, NC)- 16.442
7. Mark Douglas (Knoxville, TN)- 16.484
8. Jason Croft (Woodstock, GA)- 16.609
9. Vic Hill (Mosheim, TN)- 16.621
10. Ryan King (Seymour, TN)- 16.841
11. Ricky Weiss (Headingly, Manitoba, Canada)- No Time
To bad it snowed out!