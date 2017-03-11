Scott never tires, notches second USMTS win of 2017 in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (March 10) — Johnny Scott’s winning move at the Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore, Okla., Friday night likely came on the first lap of the race as he cruised to his second victory of the season on night two of the 5th Annual Sooner Showdown presented by Production Jars.

Normally, the top eight drivers in heat race passing points redraw for their starting positions in the main event, but Friday night’s order was determined by the top eight walking through the grandstands with helmets in hand and collecting donations for Ryan Veal.

At just 11 years of age, Ryan was diagnosed with leukemia on March 1, and recently began treatment. He is the son of USMTS and USRA Modified racer Wesley Veal and his wife, Angel.

The effort was to raise money to help the family with the added expenses of Ryan’s fight, and the driver who collected the most money got the Sybesma Graphics Pole Award.

Jason Hughes topped the list and started on the pole after pulling in $602 from the generous fans, but on this night he may have wanted a higher slot.

Hughes took off at the drop of the green flag and paced the first lap by hugging the low line around the semi-banked 3/8-mile dirt oval, but the high side quickly became the fast way around and Scott was the first to get there.

The 27-year-old from Las Cruces, N.M., powered around Hughes to lead the third lap, and by the time two more cars went by, Hughes knew it was time to get in line around the top.

Scott’s only challenge over the remaining 37 laps was taking care of his right rear tire as the surface took rubber early on.

The first to get bit was Rodney Sanders, who blew a tire with 11 laps remaining while running second behind Scott, but the rest of the top five were able to nurse their machines to the finish line.

After winning Thursday night, Ricky Thornton Jr. followed Scott in the runner-up position Friday with Zack VanderBeek, Hughes and Cade Dillard completing the top five.

Stormy Scott was sixth, Jake Hartung finished seventh, Ryan Gustin held on for eighth, Kenny Gaddis nabbed the ninth spot and Dereck Ramirez rounded out the top ten.

After grabbing just one feature win last year, Johnny Scott’s second triumph of the year was the 30th of his USMTS career, and his early-race efforts earned him the Wehrs Machine & Racing Products “Trick Move” of the Race Award.

Racing from 23rd on the starting grid to 12th at the checkered flag, Bryan Rowland earned the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger in just his second start of the 2017 campaign.

The 5th Annual Sooner Showdown presented by Production Jars wraps up Saturday at the Southern Oklahoma Speedway with a $4,000 top prize earmarked for the feature winner.

On Saturday, gates open at 12 noon, hot laps start at 2:40 and racing begins at 3 p.m. General admission is $20, youth ages 11-16 are $10 and kids ages 10 and under get in free all three days. Pit passes are $40 each. Econo Mods, Limited Mods and the $4,000-to-win USMTS finale make-up the program.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental – Summit Racing USMTS Southern Region presented by Production Jars – Round 14 of 21

5th Annual Sooner Showdown presented by Production Jars – Night 2 of 3

Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Ardmore, Okla.

Friday, March 10, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (8) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (2) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas.

4. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (3) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla.

6. (7) 21 Chris Brown, Spring, Texas.

7. (6) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D.

8. (1) D25 David Tanner (R), Wichita Falls, Texas.

9. (10) 12k Kyle Whitworth, Leonard, Texas.

10. (9) 1/2 Zane Hunter (R), Alma, Ark.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 05 Jake Hartung (R), Elmwood, Wis.

2. (5) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

3. (9) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (6) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (1) 14w R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

6. (8) 4 Billy Vogel (R), West Fargo, N.D.

7. (4) 52 Jason Thoennes, Garfield, Minn.

8. (2) 34n C.A. Nix, Lawton, Okla.

9. (10) 21 Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla.

10. (7) 3f Cole Ferguson (R), Dexter, Iowa.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (7 laps):

1. (5) 14t Triston Dycus, Waxahachie, Texas.

2. (4) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas.

3. (1) 23 Logan Robertson (R), Shamrock, Texas.

4. (6) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark.

5. (2) 49 Chadd Howell (R), Waurika, Okla.

6. (8) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

7. (9) 33 Shawn Stephenson, Howe, Texas.

8. (3) 79 J.R. Owen (R), Pocola, Okla.

9. (7) 8x Chad Thomsen (R), Louisburg, Kan.

THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

2. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

3. (5) 88xxx Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas.

4. (1) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

5. (6) 91 Scott Drake, Joplin, Mo.

6. (4) 87 John Webb, Pauls Valley, Okla.

7. (3) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan.

8. (8) 7 Sean Gaddis (R), Diana, Texas.

9. (9) 69 Jason Martin, Enid, Okla.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

2. (1) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (5) 26 Shawn Fletcher (R), Brainerd, Minn.

4. (3) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

5. (8) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla.

6. (4) R1 Jay Richardson (R), Spring Valley, Wis.

7. (6) J41 Monte Bolton, Wolfforth, Texas.

8. (9) 34 Mickey Lassiter (R), Piedmont, Okla.

9. (7) 12g Jeremy Green, Enid, Okla.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 23 Logan Robertson (R), Shamrock, Texas.

2. (6) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla.

3. (3) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark.

4. (8) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

5. (1) 26 Shawn Fletcher (R), Brainerd, Minn.

6. (4) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla.

7. (7) 49 Chadd Howell (R), Waurika, Okla., MBCustom/Hatfield, $90.

8. (10) 33 Shawn Stephenson, Howe, Texas, IRP/Wornhor, $70.

9. (9) 87 John Webb, Pauls Valley, Okla., MBCustom/Wegner, $90.

10. (11) 52 Jason Thoennes, Garfield, Minn., MasterSbilt/Mullins, $90.

11. (17) 12g Jeremy Green, Enid, Okla., Ramirez/Northside, $70.

12. (14) 79 J.R. Owen (R), Pocola, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, $90.

13. (16) 8x Chad Thomsen (R), Louisburg, Kan., GRT/Driskell, $90.

14. (15) 12k Kyle Whitworth, Leonard, Texas, Addiction/Custom, $70.

15. (13) D25 David Tanner (R), Wichita Falls, Texas, MBCustom/Geddes, $90.

16. (5) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, MBCustom/KPE, $90.

17. (12) J41 Monte Bolton, Wolfforth, Texas, MBCustom/Sput’s, $90.

DNS – 3f Cole Ferguson (R), Dexter, Iowa, DirtHustler/Mullins, $90.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (3) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

4. (4) 91 Scott Drake, Joplin, Mo.

5. (12) 34n C.A. Nix, Lawton, Okla.

6. (9) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D.

7. (5) 14w R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

8. (8) R1 Jay Richardson (R), Spring Valley, Wis., SSR/MAS, $90.

9. (7) 21 Chris Brown, Spring, Texas.

10. (6) 4 Billy Vogel (R), West Fargo, N.D., LG2/Durham, $90.

11. (13) 7 Sean Gaddis (R), Diana, Texas, MBCustom/PTS, $90.

12. (11) 34 Mickey Lassiter (R), Piedmont, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s, $90.

13. (16) 1/2 Zane Hunter (R), Alma, Ark., Hughes/BMS, $90.

14. (14) 21 Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla., GRT/Geddes, $70.

15. (10) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, $90.

16. (15) 69 Jason Martin, Enid, Okla., ITD/Northside, $70.

DNS – 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas, GRT/Mullins, $90.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (4) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Durham, 40, $3000.

2. (5) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $1600.

3. (9) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 40, $1200.

4. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $900.

5. (8) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustom/ASI, 40, $800.

6. (11) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Mullins, 40, $700.

7. (2) 05 Jake Hartung (R), Elmwood, Wis., SSR/Scott’s, 40, $600.

8. (7) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 40, $500.

9. (10) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustom/PTS, 40, $450.

10. (14) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 40, $400.

11. (25) 21 Chris Brown, Spring, Texas, MBCustom/Durham, 40, $400.

12. (23) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla., BlackWidow/ProPower, 40, $350.

13. (24) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D., GRT/GMPP, 40, $325.

14. (12) 88xxx Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas, MBCustom/Mullins, 40, $300.

15. (18) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn., Longhorn/Foss, 40, $275.

16. (17) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustom/Hatfield, 40, $275.

17. (16) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustom/Sput’s, 40, $275.

18. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustom/Hatfield, 40, $275.

19. (19) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustom/Dakota, 39, $400.

20. (15) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla., Hughes/Geddes, 31, $275.

21. (13) 23 Logan Robertson (R), Shamrock, Texas, MBCustom/PPE, 30, $275.

22. (21) 26 Shawn Fletcher (R), Brainerd, Minn., SSR/Wagamon, 26, $275.

23. (26) 14w R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz., MBCustom/Hatfield, 23, $275.

24. (22) 34n C.A. Nix, Lawton, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s, 17, $275.

25. (6) 14t Triston Dycus, Waxahachie, Texas, GRT/Wells, 6, $275.

26. (20) 91 Scott Drake, Joplin, Mo., MBCustom/BMS, 6, $225

(R) = Rookie of the Year contender.

Lap Leaders: Hughes 1-2, J. Scott 3-40.

Total Laps Led: J. Scott 38, Hughes 2.

Margin of Victory: 2.832 seconds.

Time of Race: 26 minutes, 24.941 seconds (5 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Brown, Whitwell.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Rowland (started 23rd, finished 12th).

Entries: 47.

Next Race: Saturday, March 11, Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Ardmore, Okla.

Summit Racing USMTS Southern Region Points: Dillard 1242, Thornton 1188, Hughes 1158, Gustin 1157, Brown 1153, S. Scott 1091, VanderBeek 1060, J. Scott 1059, Ramirez 1027, Saurer 1023.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Saurer 1017, Whitwell 924, Wolff 903, Vogel 815, Kates 556.

USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 130, Durham 112, ASI 108, Sput’s 82, Hatfield 68.

USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: Hughes 130, MBCustoms 125, GRT 112, LG2 91, VanderBuilt 89.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – Gustin.

American Racer – J. Scott.

Beyea Custom Headers – Ferguson.

BigDeal Car Care – J. Scott.

BSB Manufacturing – Robertson.

Chix Gear Racewear – Egbert.

Day Motor Sports – Dycus, Drake.

Deatherage Opticians – Tanner.

Dickson Racing Shocks – Foss.

E3 Spark Plugs – VanderBeek.

Edelbrock – Dycus.

Fast Shafts – Hartung.

Forty9Designs.com – Dunn, Saurer.

Fuel Safe Racing Cells – S. Scott.

GRT Race Cars – Bonner.

Hooker Custom Harness – Arneson.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Sanders.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Duvall.

Keyser Manufacturing – Ramirez.

KSE Racing Products – Rowland.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Wolff.

QA1 – Wolff.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – Hughes.

Sweet Manufacturing – Fletcher.

Sybesma Graphics – Hughes.

Tire Demon – Brown.

VP Racing Fuels – J. Scott.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – J. Scott.

Wilwood Engineering – 7th.

