Shamrock 40 Belle-Clair Speedway Season Opener – Friday, March 31st

The Shamrock 40 at Belle-Clair Speedway will serve as the 2017 season opener on Friday, March 31st.  The event will feature UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Belleville Automotive Pure Stocks, Sport Compacts and BOSS Performance 600cc Outlaw Micros.  The Shamrock 40 will kick off the season point’s chase for the Champion.  Late Models will pay $1500 to WIN and Modifieds $750.00 to WIN.  For Late Models, there is a $1000 bonus if you WIN both the Belle-Clair Speedway Shamrock 40 and the Highland Speedway Lucky 40.

Spectator gates will open at 5:00pm, hot laps at 6:30pm with racing following hot laps.  General Admission is $15.00 Kids (under 12) FREE with adult.  For more Information, go to www.belleclairspeedway.com.

 

Friday 3/31 Classes

UMP Late Models

Modifieds

B-Mods

Belleville Automotive Pure Stocks

Sport Compacts

BOSS Performance 600cc Outlaw Micros

 

Friday 3/31 Times

Pit Gates Open – 3:00pm

Spectator gates open – 5:00pm

General Admission – $15.00, Kids (under 12) FREE with adult

Hot Laps – 6:30pm, racing following hot laps

 

One comment

  1. Trebor Henson
    March 12, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Are hornets racing this night

