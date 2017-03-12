Stephen Muilenburg and Brandon Kenney Lead the Way into Sunday’s Battle at the Bullring Finale!

By Sam Stoecklin
Humboldt, Kansas (March 10, 2017) – Night two at Battle at the Bullring III greeted drivers and fans with cooler temps but even those elements couldn’t stop drivers from bringing the heat to the hallowed grounds of Humboldt Speedway.
The night began with round two heat races for B-Mod drivers as they worked to improve overall passing points. After completion of all heat races, Stephen Muilenburg of Sparta, Missouri and Brandon Kenney of Woodward, Oklahoma, ended in a tie for the lead over the 120-car field.
To conclude the rounds of competition, heat race number three winners included Brian McGowan and Andy Bryant of Kansas, Ryan Gilmore, Stephen Muilenburg, and Kris Jackson of Missouri, Mack Estey, Jason Vandekamp, and Scott Bintz of Minnesota, Oklahoman Travis Johnson, and Arkansas’ John Briggs.
When drivers returned for the fourth and final heat, Kansan Dakota Foster, Illinois’ Robbie Eilers, North Dakota’s Randy Klein, Missouri’s Gilmore, Wisconsin’s Grant Southworth, JC Morton and Kanyan Methvin of Arkansas, and Oklahoman’s Travis Johnson, Brandon Kenny, and Don Reid came away with victories.
The top 12 drivers locked into the main event after four heat races include Stephen Muilenburg, Brandon Kenney, JC Morton, Travis Johnson, 2015 winner Shawn Strong, Michael Truscott, Andy Bryant, Brian McGowen, Cody Smith, Justin Froemming, Randy Zimmerman, and Grant Southworth. The remaining drivers will compete in B-mains to try and lock themselves into Sunday’s starting grid.
NASCAR Modifieds competed in five heats, two b-mains, and a 20-lap main event for 40 competitors on hand. Terry Schultz, Mitch Keeter, Kelly Estey, Jeremy Chambers, and Dustin Stand claimed heat-race wins while Lucas Rodin and Tad Davis drove to b-main victories.
Missouri drivers Terry Schultz and Mitch Keeter led the field to green for the $800-to-win main event. Keeter, who drove from tenth on the grid to finish second on night one, quickly shot out to an early race lead. At times, Keeter found himself nearly a full straightaway ahead of Schultz, Jeremy Chambers, and Kelly Estey, who were left to battle for runner-up honors.
Schultz ultimately retired early from the event with mechanical woes as Keeter continued his torrid pace out front. Meanwhile, Estey continued his strong run at the front for a second-consecutive night along with Parsons, Kansas driver Jeremy Chambers also near the front. Steve Holzkamper and Dustin Strand threw their names into the mix while night one winner, Jake Timm of Winona, Minnesota, began his charge to the front.
In the end, Mitch Keeter blistered the field for the night two victory as Chambers crossed the line in second position. Seventh-starting Jake Timm raced his way to the podium in third while Kelly Estey claimed fourth after Holzkamper was disqualified in post-race tech. Seventeenth-starting Josh Angst raced his way to a fifth-place finish as Jason Cummins, Dustin Strand, Cody Schniepp, Tad Davis, and Lucas Rodin rounded out the top ten.
Racing concludes Sunday afternoon with a series of B-Mod b-mains to set the grid for non-qualifier event and the $8,000-to-win main event. NASCAR Modifieds also return for another full program of preliminary races and a main event. All Battle at the Bullring drivers must check in at the pit entrance by 12:30 on Sunday. Fans and drivers are reminded that Daylight Savings Time takes effect at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, meaning clocks “Spring” forward one hour.
The finale will now take place on Sunday, March 12th with pits clearing at 11 a.m. A Sunday Morning Service will take place in the pit barn at 11:30 a.m. Modified hot laps begin at 1:30 with B-Mods hitting the track for heat races at 2 in the afternoon. Sunday admission prices are: $20 general admission, kids ages 6 to 12 years are $5, all pit passes are $35. The main event of the night will feature 25 drivers starting the Battle at the Bullring III, 50-lap main event.
Stay tuned to social media and the track website if weather becomes a factor for the event. Weather-related schedule adjustments and event info may be found at www.humboldtspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thehumboldtspeedway. The speedway is located at 1663 Georgia Road, Humboldt, Kansas. General Track Phone is 620-473-3694 or 620-433-7180. Technical inspection questions may be addressed with Carl Flowers at 785-640-6104.
RacinDirt.com will broadcast all three nights available on pay-per-view featuring multiple cameras and announcers, driver interviews, and up-to-the minute results and breaking news from the event. For online viewing information visit www.racindirt.com for complete pay-per-view ordering details.
Overall Final B-Mod Passing Point
Rank Driver Points
1 – Steven Muilenburg – 251
1 – Brandon Kenney – 251
3 – JC Morton – 241.5
3 – Travis Johnson – 241.5
5 – Shawn Strong – 237.5
6 – Michael Truscott – 234.5
7 – Andy Bryant – 231.5
8 – Brian McGowen – 230.5
8 – Cody Smith – 230.5
10 – Justin Froemming – 226.5
11 – Randy Zimmerman – 225
12 – Grant Southworth – 223.5
13 – Mack Estey – 218
14 – Jared Timmerman – 216
15 – Dakota Foster – 215.5
16 – Kale Westover – 214
16 – Cole Searing – 214
16 – Robbie Eilers – 214
19 – David Simpson – 212.5
20 – Tim Eaton – 209.5
21 – Cody Lee – 208.5
21 – John Allen – 208.5
23 – Kris Jackson – 207.5
24 – Kanyan Methvin – 205.5
25 – Mitch Weiss – 203
26 – Jason Vejtruba – 200.5
26 – Jerry Morgan – 200.5
28 – Jason Vandekamp – 199
29 – Tanner Zweifel – 197.5
29 – Eric Lamm – 197.5
31 – Tim VanGotten – 193.5
32 – Skyler Smith – 190
32 – Shane Howell – 190
34 – Ethan Isaacs – 189.5
35 – Austin Ellis – 189
36 – Michael Maggard – 186.5
36 – Dan Christopher – 186.5
38 – Dustin Thulin – 184
39 – Don Reid – 179
40 – Lance Schill – 178.5
41 – Shane Priddy – 176.5
41 – Tim Brown – 176.5
41 – Dale Proctor – 175.5
44 – Jason Schlangen – 174.5
45 – Cody Jolly – 173.5
46 – Derek Brown – 173
47 – Kinzer Edwards – 172.5
48 – Andrew Ahlers – 169
49 – Bobby Maggard – 167.5
49 – Dean Wille – 167.5
51 – Jerry Young – 167
52 – Kelly Estey – 166
52 – Scott Bintz – 166
54 – Skeeter Estey – 165
54 – Dan Wheeler – 165
56 – Jeremy Nelson – 162.5
57 – Andrew Smith – 160.5
58 – Nathan Hagar – 159.5
58 – Tommy Richards – 156.5
60 – Jayden Larson – 155.5
61 – Jimmy Cummins – 154.5
62 – Kenny Mayer – 152.5
62 – Jess Brekke – 152.5
64 – Steve Maisel – 151
65 – Anthony Tanner – 150.5
66 – John Briggs – 148.5
67 – Channing Warner – 145
68 – Haley Lee – 142
68 – Trevor Vann – 142
70 – Adam Martinson – 141
71 – Bob Wood – 139
72 – Lucas Isaacs – 138
73 – Jimmy Body III – 136.5
74 – Troy Bynum – 134
75 – Tyler Werner – 133.5
76 – Ryan Gilmore – 133
77 – Shane Collins – 131.5
78 – Rick Fehr – 128.5
78 – Mike Stiegel – 128.5
80 – Les Schoon – 128
81 – Preston Carr – 127.5
82 – Randy Klein – 125
83 – Sturgis Streeter – 122
83 – Doug Tye – 122
85 – Zach LaQua – 119
86 – Darrin Lawler – 118
87 – Zach Tuggle – 116
87 – Hunter Byers – 116
89 – Riley Whitworth – 114.5
90 – Ryan Edde – 113
91 – Ryan Eilers – 112.5
92 – Kylan Garner – 112
93 – Quentin Taylor – 111
94 – Mike Jacques – 108
95 – Bobby Ratteree – 107
96 – Tim Hamilton – 105.5
97 – Jared Adams – 103
98 – Dean Eggebratten – 101.5
99 – Jeffrey Kaup – 98.5
100 – Jared Thomson – 96
101 – Blake Ellis – 92
101 – Nick Carpenter – 92
103 – Lucas Rodin – 90.5
104 – Ryan Smith – 88
105 – Brian Strand – 85
106 – Donald McIntosh – 84
107 – Luke Phillips – 83.5
108 – Brian Bolin – 81
109 – Cleo Adams – 76
110 – Curt Drake – 67.5
111 – Mike Rohwedder – 65
112 – Monte Mitchell – 57
113 – JR Watt – 56.5
114 – Justin Shoemaker – 54
115 – Joe Henninger – 53
116 – Jake Hereford – 44
117 – Troy Batson – 39.5
118 – Steve Butler – 31
119 – Darren Hacker – 19
120 – Mike Roach – 15