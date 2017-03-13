Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Lucky 40 / King Kong Korte Night kicks off 2017 season at Highland Speedway this Saturday, March 18th!

Lucky 40 / King Kong Korte Night kicks off 2017 season at Highland Speedway this Saturday, March 18th!

The Lucky 40 at Highland Speedway will kick off the 2017 racing season on Saturday, March 18th. The event will feature UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods. The Lucky 40 will kick off the season point’s chase for the Champion. UMP Late Models will pay $1500 to WIN, UMP Modifieds $750.00 to WIN and B-Mods will pay $500 to win. For Late Models, there is a $1000 bonus if you WIN both the Belle-Clair Speedway Shamrock 40 (scheduled for March 31st) and the Highland Speedway Lucky 40.

Pit gates will open at noon and there will be an open practice session from 2pm-5pm. Spectator gates will open at 5:30pm. General Admission is $15.00 Kids (under 12) FREE with adult in the grandstands. For more Information, go to www.highlandspeedway.com.

Saturday 3/18 Classes
UMP Late Models
UMP Modifieds
B-Mods

Saturday 3/18 Times
Pit Gates Open – noon
Spectator gates open – 5:30pm
General Admission – $15.00, Kids (under 12) FREE with adult in grandstands.
Pit Admission – $35.00

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Highland Speedway Jump Starts the Racing Season with the Lucky 40 Saturday, March 22nd.
  2. Highland Speedway Jump Starts the Racing Season with the Lucky 40 Saturday, March 29th.
  3. Highland Speedway kicks off the 2015 racing season this Saturday, March 21st!
  4. Highland Speedway Jump Starts the Racing Season with the Lucky 40 Saturday, March 16th.
  5. Shamrock 40 Belle-Clair Speedway Season Opener – Friday, March 18th
  6. Highland Speedway & Belle-Clair Speedway team up for Shamrock & Lucky 40s on March 27th & 28th!

Tagged with:

One comment

  1. Highland Speedway
    March 13, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Highland Speedway will be giving away two free general admission grandstand tickets for Liking,Sharing, and Commenting on the event post.. go and LIKE Highland Speedway’s Facebook page for more detail!

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy