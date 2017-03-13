Lucky 40 / King Kong Korte Night kicks off 2017 season at Highland Speedway this Saturday, March 18th!

The Lucky 40 at Highland Speedway will kick off the 2017 racing season on Saturday, March 18th. The event will feature UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods. The Lucky 40 will kick off the season point’s chase for the Champion. UMP Late Models will pay $1500 to WIN, UMP Modifieds $750.00 to WIN and B-Mods will pay $500 to win. For Late Models, there is a $1000 bonus if you WIN both the Belle-Clair Speedway Shamrock 40 (scheduled for March 31st) and the Highland Speedway Lucky 40.

Pit gates will open at noon and there will be an open practice session from 2pm-5pm. Spectator gates will open at 5:30pm. General Admission is $15.00 Kids (under 12) FREE with adult in the grandstands. For more Information, go to www.highlandspeedway.com.

Saturday 3/18 Classes

UMP Late Models

UMP Modifieds

B-Mods

Saturday 3/18 Times

Pit Gates Open – noon

Spectator gates open – 5:30pm

General Admission – $15.00, Kids (under 12) FREE with adult in grandstands.

Pit Admission – $35.00