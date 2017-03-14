Mittler Bros. Machine & Tool to honor outstanding Crew Chiefs

Wheatland, Missouri (March 13, 2017) – Lucas Oil MLRA officials are pleased to welcome Mittler Bros. Machine & Tool to the series. Located in the St. Louis, Missouri area in Wright City, Mittler Bros. has been a staple in the racing industry for over 35 years.

For the upcoming season Mittler Bros. will present a $50 certificate to the winner of the Crew Chief of the Race. Then at season’s end a special $500 award will be presented to the Crew Chief of the Year.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Mittler Bros. Machine & Tool join the series,” stated Series Director Dan Robinson. “They build world class products, and they do it right here in Missouri. Their products are used by many of the top teams in motorsports. It is a perfect fit for them to support our many talented Crew Chiefs in the Lucas Oil MLRA.”

Mittler Bros offers vast product lines in both industrial and racing applications. According to owner Mike Mittler, they have three products which have become the most popular in terms of volume, their power bead roller, tube notcher and tube bender.

“We have a big following of satisfied customers,” commented Mittler. “We manufacture parts and tools for the racing industry that are made in America by American workers.”

Aside from the business Mittler Bros. Has been involved in NASCAR since the inception of the Truck Series. The goal for MB Motorsports is to have the #63 represented at all of the events and the MB Motorsports operation to run 10-12 shows.

Among the team’s highlights include their best career finish to date in 2015 on dirt at Eldora Speedway. World 100 winner Bobby Pierce, who won the final MLRA event of 2016 was behind the wheel.

“That was really a great night for our team,” exclaimed Mittler. “We have had a lot of great times and that certainly is one of the best. We’re happy to have Bobby back again for the Eldora race this season, as well.”

Although his race team primarily runs on asphalt, Mittler has a special affinity for dirt racing.

“It’s really grass roots racing, it’s real racing. It shows the skill of the drivers and crew chiefs, because the race track is constantly changing, from one race to the next, and even one visit to the next. When we head to Martinsville, we pretty much know how our truck needs to be setup, that’s not the case when you are headed to a show on dirt. The teams who run well are incredibly impressive to me. It’s not an easy thing to do.”

For more information about Mittler Bros. Machine & Tool or MB Motorsports, please visit www.mittlerbros.com.

The first weekend of racing for the Lucas Oil MLRA is just under three weeks away. The series will again originate from the Kosiski family’s I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska, March 31, and April 1. The Spring Meltdown will pay $2,000 and $3,000 to win respectively.

