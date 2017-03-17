Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Lucky 40 / King Kong Korte Night set for Saturday, March 18th!

Lucky 40 / King Kong Korte Night set for Saturday, March 18th!

Highland, IL – March 17th, 2017 – The Lucky 40 at Highland Speedway will kick off the 2017 racing season on Saturday, March 18th. The event will feature UMP Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods. The Lucky 40 will kick off the season point’s chase for the Champion. UMP Late Models will pay $1500 to WIN, UMP Modifieds $750.00 to WIN and B-Mods will pay $500 to win. For Late Models, there is a $1000 bonus if you WIN both the Belle-Clair Speedway Shamrock 40 (scheduled for March 31st) and the Highland Speedway Lucky 40. If no driver wins both events the $1000 will be split between the top 3 in points for the two nights or racing.

Pit gates will open at 2pm and there will be an open practice session from 3pm-4pm. Spectator gates will open at 5:30pm. Hotlaps will begin at 6pm with racing immediately following hotlaps. General Admission is $15.00 Kids (under 12) FREE with adult in the grandstands. For more Information, go to www.highlandspeedway.com.

Saturday 3/18 Classes
UMP Late Models
UMP Modifieds
B-Mods

Saturday 3/18 Times
Pit Gates Open – 2:00pm
Spectator gates open – 5:30pm
Hotlaps – 6:00pm
General Admission – $15.00, Kids (under 12) FREE with adult in grandstands.
Pit Admission – $35.00

