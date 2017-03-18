Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Kevin Weaver & Jimmy Johns end Sponsor Partnership!

Kevin Weaver & Jimmy Johns end Sponsor Partnership!

Kevin Weaver and Major Sponsor End Partnership:

Gibson City, IL – March 18th: Veteran Dirt Late Model Racer, Kevin Weaver has announced that the ten year long sponsorship agreement between his team, and Jimmy John’s Inc., has come to an end.

The future Hall of Famer stated, “It’s with regret that after ten years of strong support , Jimmy John’s, Inc. will no longer be on as a major corporate sponsor for my racing team this coming season.” Weaver went on to say, “I want to personally and publicly thank founder and Chairman of the Board Jimmy John Liautaud, President James North, and the entire corporate staff…..as well as franchises across the nation….for their great support through these last ten years. I cannot express enough, the appreciation I have for all of them, for the continued involvement they have had with me and my racing program.” And he added, “I know, that I can speak for all my fans and others across the country, in saying that the Jimmy John’s name has run in unison, with that of “Kevin Weaver” and/or the “Flatland Flash” in the Dirt Late Model racing world and media, for that time span.”

Weaver stated that his present plans are to go on with the upcoming season, but did want to add that he would be open to any new potential major and associate sponsors looking to support him this year, and possibly into the future. In regard to sponsorship, Kevin can be contacted directly at 217-781-8396, or through his website email address at: RaceB12@kevinweaver.com

Don Craig
Weaver Racing Enterprises

