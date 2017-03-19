Chris Simpson takes MARS DIRTcar Series win at Springfield Raceway!

Springfield Raceway
Springfield, MO
MARS DIRTcar Series – $3,000 to win
Feature:
Springfield, MO
MARS DIRTcar Series – $3,000 to win
23 Entries
Feature:
1. Chris Simpson
2. Tim Manville
3. Jack Sullivan
4. Jesse Stovall
5. Logan Martin
6. Shannon Scott
7. Scott Crigler
8. Brad Looney
9. Tony Jackson, Jr.
10. Raymond Merrill
11. Jonathan Rowan
12. Randy Timms
13. Jacob Magee
14. Dewayne Kiefer
15. Justin Asplin
16. Austin Rettig
17. Jeff Roth
18. Mason Oberkramer
19. Joe Gorby
20. Payton Looney
21. Joe Godsey
22. Nick Whitehead
Great job chris
He was the dominate car! Good first race of the year.