“Fight Night” Midnight Madness Friday at Gateway Motorsports Park’s Dragplex

March 20, 2017, St. Louis Region – Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois will present a unique promotion during Friday’s edition of Midnight Madness street-legal drag racing: Fight Night.

Midnight Madness attendees will have the opportunity to win World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event tickets, DVDs and a coveted WWE Elimination Chamber folding chair.

Professional and amateur wrestlers from the National Wrasslin’ League (NWL — nwleague.com) will be on hand to sign autographs on the midway.

Midnight Madness is GMP’s street-legal drag racing and drifting program. Midnight Madness offers a safe alternative to illegal street racing and an opportunity for drivers to race each other in their street-legal cars on the Dragplex’s quarter-mile drag strip in an informal atmosphere.

It’s affordable social entertainment: Not just a street-legal drag race, each Friday night Midnight Madness is a lifestyle event, complete with special themes, DJs, a drifting pit, attractions and social activities. The concession stand offers discounted prices on popular food items. Admission is only $15 for spectators and $25 to race. Spectators age 12 and under are admitted free.

Play on a big-league field: Midnight Madness participants are welcome to race their street-legal cars on the same track used by the stars of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series at speeds in excess of 320 miles per hour.

It’s safe and legal: Midnight Madness is open to all licensed drivers and any street-legal car or motorcycle. All vehicles must be self-starting and no race cars are allowed. All vehicles must pass a safety inspection before being allowed to compete. All drivers must present a valid driver’s license at the time of technical inspection. Participants 16 and 17 years of age must have a parental consent form completed prior to competition. A complete fire and safety crew is on duty at all times during Midnight Madness.

2017 MIDNIGHT MADNESS SCHEDULE: March 24, April 14, May 5, May 19, June 23, July 14, August 11, September 1, September 15, October 27, November 10.

Friday, March 24 schedule:

6 p.m. — Gates open, tech inspection begins.

7 p.m. — Racing begins.

8:30 p.m. — Midway activities, entertainment begins.

11:30 p.m. — Tech card sales conclude.

12:45 p.m. — Tech inspection concludes.

1 a.m. — Back of staging lanes closed, wrap-up of remaining runs.

1:15 a.m. — Track closed.

For more information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, the state-of-the-art Gateway Kartplex and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.