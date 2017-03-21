Racecar Show History;Test And Tunes Up Next at Lincoln & Macon!

Hickory Point Mall Racecar Show A Success

Test & Tune Days Up Next For Macon & Lincoln Speedway

The Hickory Point Mall, in Forsyth, Illinois was packed this past weekend with drivers, teams, and racefans. They were all there to check out the racecars on display in addition to picking up schedules for racetracks like Macon, Lincoln, and Terre Haute, in addition to all of the special events promoted by Track Enterprises. Now that the mall show is in the record books, officials are in preparation mode for preseason test and tunes as well as the season openers.

Six test and tune play days are scheduled for the 2017 season, with the first two scheduled for this weekend. Not originally on the schedule, test and tunes were added for Saturday, March 25 at Lincoln Speedway and Sunday, March 26 at Macon Speedway. The regularly scheduled tests of April 1st and 8th at Macon and April 2nd and 9th at Lincoln are still on as planned. Each of the six days will have pit gates opening at 11:00 AM with on track activity from 12:00-4:00.

For Macon Speedway, the 72nd season of racing at the 1/5-mile will begin on Saturday, April 15. Six divisions of racing are planned with UMP Pro Late Models, UMP Billingsley Towing Modifieds, UMP B-Mods, UMP Sportsman, UMP Street Stocks, and UMP Hornets. There will be a prerace autograph session on the track, the opener for CEFCU Kids Club, and the Easter Bunny will be greeting kids with holiday treats.

Lincoln Speedway’s opener for their 14th season of racing at the 1/4-mile will be the following Friday, April 21 with five divisions of racing including UMP Pro Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Street Stocks, UMP Hornets, and POWRi DII Midgets presented by Nutech Seed. It will be College Students Night at the races, providing free admission to current college students with valid ID. It will also be the date of the first ever event for the Midwest Street Stock Championship series. The Street Stocks will be racing for $800 to win that night.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials.