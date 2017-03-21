Red White Blue & Que: KCBS barbecue competition at Lucas Oil Speedway to benefit military, veterans

Wheatland, Missouri (March 20, 2017) – Along with outstanding racing action, the great taste of professional barbecue is coming to Lucas Oil Speedway this summer.

The inaugural “Red White Blue & Que,” a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event, is scheduled for July 8-9 at Lucas Oil Speedway.

More than 20 teams are expected to compete for a purse of at least $5,000 on the second day. Race fans attending the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series event on first day, July 8, can sample barbecue from 5-7 p.m. and vote for their favorite as teams compete for “People’s Choice” honors.

The weekly racing program is Veterans & Military Appreciation Night Presented by the Springfield News-Leader Media Group. In keeping with the theme, some proceeds from the People’s Choice public sampling will go to an Ozarks military and veterans charity.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to bring some of the best barbecue teams in the nation to Wheatland,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “Along with a great night of racing, it’s a chance for our fans to sample professional barbecue for a good cause.”

Barbecue teams interested in competing should contact event organizer Michelle Higgins at (417) 682-1568 or by email @michellehiggins31@yahoo.com. For updates on the contest, follow the Tailgate Guys Radio Facebook page.

This won’t be the first time racing and barbecue competitions have come together. Kansas Speedway played host to one of the world’s biggest competitions, the American Royal World Series of Barbeque, last October. It’s set to return to the speedway again this fall.

For more information on the Kansas City Barbecue Society, the world’s largest barbecue organization, visit KCBS.us where point standings and the entire 2017 schedule is listed.

The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Warsaw Auto Marine and RV/NAPA Auto Parts ULMA Late Models, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and Big O Tires Street Stocks will be in acton on July 8.

The Lucas Oil Speedway 2017 schedule fires up with the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series opener on April 8 followed by the 4th annual MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by RacingJunk.com on April 14-15. A practice day is set for April 1 at the speedway.

For complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket info and schedule information for the season, visit LucasOilSpeedway.com. Three-day passes for the 25th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com are now on sale.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With it’s entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Click www.LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.

