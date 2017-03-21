Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Tri-City Speedway Banquet set for Sunday, April 22nd!

Tri-City Speedway Banquet set for Sunday, April 22nd!

From Tri-City Speedway – We were unable to book another facility, everything we looked into was booked and were unable to host it at KG’s.

Were sorry for any inconvenience we would have liked to have held it at a Banquet Center.

We would like to do it on Sunday, April 22 at Tri City and make it a family event.

It will start at 1:00
Dinner at 2:00
Awards at 3:00
After party 4 to ?
Music

Beer & Soda provided.

Wiffle ball game between the driver’s

Everyone is welcome – Families, Race Fans, Sponsors and crews

Driver’s – If anybody would like to bring their cars and put them on display on
the midway that would be great!

Thank you to everyone for your patience will make it a great fun day for everyone!

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Tri City Rained Out Friday, April 4th — Season Opener moved to April 11th — May 2nd Lucas Oil Late Model show to be on DoD PPV!
  2. Tri-City Speedway Season Championship Banquet Information!
  3. Tri-City Speedway to open bar/restaurant/banquet center & construction of Quarter Midget Track!
  4. Reinhart Memorial This Sunday at the Quad City Speedway
  5. Tri-City Speedway postpones season opener till April 13th due to cold weather!
  6. 2010 Season Championship Banquet to be on January 22nd, 2011

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy