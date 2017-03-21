Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Tri-City Speedway Banquet set for Sunday, April 23rd!

Tri-City Speedway Banquet set for Sunday, April 23rd!

From Tri-City Speedway – We were unable to book another facility, everything we looked into was booked and were unable to host it at KG’s.

Were sorry for any inconvenience we would have liked to have held it at a Banquet Center.

We would like to do it on Sunday, April 23 at Tri City and make it a family event.

It will start at 1:00
Dinner at 2:00
Awards at 3:00
After party 4 to ?
Music

Beer & Soda provided.

Wiffle ball game between the driver’s

Everyone is welcome – Families, Race Fans, Sponsors and crews

Driver’s – If anybody would like to bring their cars and put them on display on
the midway that would be great!

Thank you to everyone for your patience will make it a great fun day for everyone!

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Tri City Rained Out Friday, April 4th — Season Opener moved to April 11th — May 2nd Lucas Oil Late Model show to be on DoD PPV!
  2. Tri-City Speedway Season Championship Banquet Information!
  3. Tri-City Speedway to open bar/restaurant/banquet center & construction of Quarter Midget Track!
  4. 23rd Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Event Information for Sunday, July 12th!
  5. Quad City Speedway season opener this Sunday, April 21st
  6. No April Fools! – Tri-City Speedway ready for action this Friday, April 1st!

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy