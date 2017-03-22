LARGEST SUMAR CLASSIC FIELD IN TWO DECADES EXPECTED AT TERRE HAUTE APRIL 2ND!

The largest car count for the “Sumar Classic” in nearly two decades is expected for the USAC Silver Crown season opener Sunday, April 2 at western Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track.

Thirty-three drivers and cars are on the list of expected competitors for this year’s 100-lap showdown on the famed half-mile dirt oval. The list includes some of the most decorated racers in USAC history as well as one of the strongest fields seen in several seasons.

USAC Triple Crown champ Jerry Coons, Jr. is entered for the event along with additional past Terre Haute Silver Crown victors Bud Kaeding (2006), Kody Swanson (2014), Shane Cockrum (2015) and defending winner C.J. Leary, who continued a streak of different “Sumar” winners last April that dates back to 1999.

Defending Silver Crown champion Chris Windom begins his title defense with the return of Kazmark Racing, who is fielding a car in the series for the first time since 2001. Reigning USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion Brady Bacon eyes the addition of one of the few missing pieces to his racing resume: a victory in the Silver Crown series. Five-time and defending USAC/CRA AMSOIL Sprint Car titlist Damion Gardner plans to make his first Silver Crown feature start since 2008.

Past Silver Crown series winners also make up the bulk of the “Sumar” driver lineup, including Aaron Pierce, David Byrne and Shane Cottle.

The event, which debuted with Donnie Beechler’s 1995 score, could see some history made as the expected turnout will likely result in the first qualifying race for the series since the 2008 “4-Crown Nationals” at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway. The qualifying race will be 15 laps, with the top-8 finishers transferring to the final four rows of the 24-car main event.

The first ever Silver Crown event held at Terre Haute was in 1980 when Gary Bettenhausen drove the Delrose-Holt Racing machine to the victory. This will be the 17th edition of the “Sumar Classic.”

Pit gates open at 1pm while the grandstands open at 2pm. Silver Crown hot laps begin at 3:30pm with Silver Crown qualifying pushing off at 4:40pm. Racing begins at 5:15pm.

Tickets for the “Sumar Classic” can be purchased now at http://www.usactickets.com/. Adult infield tickets start at just $15! Adult grandstand tickets are $25 while children age 11 and under are FREE! Pit Passes are $30 for USAC/UMP Members and $35 for non-members.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN, 47807.

For fans who are unable to make the trip in-person, the “Sumar Classic” will be streamed live on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/.



“SUMAR CLASSIC” ENTRY LIST

07 JACOB WILSON/Crawfordsville, IN

08 JOHNNY PETROZELLE/Denton, NC

2 PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL

4 JOE LIGUORI/Tampa, FL

5 J.C. BLAND/Springfield, IL

6 DAMION GARDNER/Corona, CA

7 DAVID SHAIN/Sullivan, IL

14 ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL

18 KENNY GENTRY/Henderson, KY

20 JERRY COONS, JR./Tucson, AZ

26 AARON PIERCE/Muncie, IN

30 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA

32 JOSS MOFFATT/Columbus, IN

40 DAVID BYRNE/Shullsburg, WI

42 TERRY BABB/Decatur, IL

48 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK

53 STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA

54 MARK SMITH/Sunbury, PA

55 CASEY SHUMAN/Tempe, AZ

63 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA

71 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL

75 BILL ROSE/Plainfield, IN

81 SHANE COTTLE/Kokomo, IN

89 CHRIS FETTER/Troy, MO

92 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL

95 PATRICK BRUNS/Champaign, IL

97 BUD KAEDING/Campbell, CA

99 KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL

118 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN

120 HUNTER SCHUERENBERG/Sikeston, MO

201 DAKOTA JACKSON/Elizabethtown, IN

TBA JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA