Billy Moyer Welcomes Crop Production Services on Board; Looks to Fend Off Outlaws!

(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) After picking up his first victory of 2017 back on January 11 during the ‘Wild West Shootout’ at Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek, Arizona, Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer and six-time ‘World 100’ Champion Billy Moyer is slated to start his regular season this weekend (March 24-25) in a World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series doubleheader. Billy will look to fend off the cars and stars of the national touring series in a pair of $10,000 to win showdowns in his home area. On Friday night, Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian, Mississippi will play host to a 50-lap special, while I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Arkansas will do the same on Saturday evening. Additional information on the WOOLMS double-dip can be located by visiting www.woolms.com.

When the popular driver known as “Mr. Smooth” unloads his pristine, self-designed Victory Race Car this weekend, a new marketing partner will be boldly displayed on his famed #21 machine. Crop Production Services (CPS) has recently come on board as a major sponsor of Billy and his BMR team. Crop Production Services offers a wide range of products and services to service clients in the agricultural sector. With locations throughout the United States and Canada, CPS specializes in crop protection, fertilizer & nutritionals, seed, and precision agriculture to maximize crop yields and improve return for growers. Learn more about Crop Production Services by logging onto www.cpsagu.com.

“Crop Production Services is glad to be a part of a great company like Billy Moyer Racing,” stated CPS General Manager Steve Martin recently. “CPS is a huge supporter of dirt track racing and we look forward to Billy (Moyer) and his #21 team representing us in first-class fashion all over the United States throughout the 2017 season!”

With the addition of Crop Production Services as a major sponsor, it begs the question of how much Billy – who is officially semi-retired – plans to race this year. “First off, I would like to thank CPS and Steve Martin for their continued support of Dirt Late Model racing and now Billy Moyer Racing specifically,” exclaimed Moyer, who is the proud owner of 817 career feature wins. “They have been a tremendous partner for Little Billy’s program for a few years now and I am really looking forward to working with them in the future. It’s hard to specify the exact number of races I will enter in 2017, but I’ll primarily be in the Midwest bouncing around and hitting some Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series, UMP Summer Nationals, and crown jewel events.”

