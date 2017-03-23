Circuit of St. Louis road course test at Gateway Motorsports Park postponed to April 1

March 23, 2017, St. Louis Region – The test day at the 1.6-mile Circuit of St. Louis road course at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois has been postponed to Saturday, April 1 due to weather. The postponement of the road course event does not affect Friday’s Midnight Madness “Fight Night” at the Dragplex or the NHRA chassis certification scheduled for Saturday.

Road racers and sports car enthusiasts will be able to test their skills and machinery on GMP’s challenging road course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An advanced competition license with a recognized sanctioning body is required for participation (example: Sports Car Club of America, Porsche Club of America, National Auto Sport Association, etc.).

Racers may save $25 if they register in advance. The entry fee is $200 per car in advance or $225 on the day of the event. Since space is limited, registering in advance will guarantee a berth.

To register or obtain additional information, please call (618) 215-8888.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, please visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 200 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, the 1.6-mile Circuit of St. Louis road course, a state-of-the-art Karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.