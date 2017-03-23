Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – What to Expect in 2017!

BATAVIA, OH (March 23, 2017) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – widely acknowledged as the nation’s premier dirt late model sanctioning organization – is proud to offer its many fans and drivers the most exciting events in 2017.

Since its inception in 2005, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series has more than doubled the amount of races on the annual schedule. The unique brand provided by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series has led to more racing, bigger fields, closer competition, higher purses, and the ultimate fan and driver experience. In 2017, the series will boast over $3.8 million dollars in prize money, points fund, winner’s circle money, and contingencies – spanning over 55 events, at 35 different venues and across 22 states.

The 2017 series schedule includes ten events that will pay $20,000 or more to the winner, including: Bad Boy 98 ($20,000-to-win); Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 ($30,000-to-win); Clash at the Mag ($20,000-to-win); Silver Dollar Nationals ($53,000-to-win); Sunoco North/South 100 ($50,000-to-win); COMP Cams Topless 100 ($40,000-to-win); Hillbilly Hundred ($25,000-to-win); Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals ($40,000-to-win); Pittsburgher 100 ($20,000-to-win); and the season finale – Dirt Track World Championship ($100,000-to-win).

Drivers that compete on the tour, in 2017, will be vying for the coveted title of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion – which includes over $75,000 in cash and other contingencies. The 2017, Lucas Oil Products Rookie of the Year – Presented by Hot Rod Processing will receive $10,000 in cash, plus other contingency awards.

Josh Richards leads Defending National Champion, Scott Bloomquist in the current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series standings. 2015 National Champion, Jonathan Davenport is third, followed by Tim McCreadie. Jimmy Owens completes the top five in series standings. Sixth through twelfth are: Earl Pearson Jr., Dennis Erb Jr., Don O’Neal, Darrell Lanigan, Brandon Sheppard, Boom Briggs, and Steve Francis.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series receives national exposure through a TV package filmed, produced, and edited by the award-winning Lucas Oil Production Studios. Twenty-two televised events are scheduled in 2017, with over 50 hours of programing airing on five different networks, including: CBS, CBS Sports, NBC Sports, MAVTV Motorsports Network, and LucasOilRacing.TV.

“The continued growth and success of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is a true testament to how devoted our fans, promoters, marketing partners, staff, and drivers are to this organization. The record number of events, large car counts, capacity crowds, and our TV package are just a few of the things that will continue to elevate the level of competition in this program,” stated Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director.

Following a successful Georgia-Florida Speedweeks, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will resume competition with a tripleheader that begins at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee on Thursday, March 30th. The series will travel to Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia on Friday, March 31st before concluding at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama on Saturday, April 1st.