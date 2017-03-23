Pair of Open Practice Sessions Slated for April 13 and April 20 at Dirt Oval 66

(JOLIET, ILLINOIS) As the reconfiguration and construction of the new 3/8-mile track at Dirt Oval 66 reaches its apex, President Sherri Heckenast and track officials confirmed today that they are still on schedule to be ready to host a pair of open practice sessions at the Joilet, Illinois complex on Thursday, April 13 and the following Thursday, April 20. While fans are certainly welcome to watch these practices (there will be no official races taking place), both nights are intended for drivers, crews, and teams to get acclimated to the new racing surface before the 2017 season opener on Thursday evening, April 27.

For each practice night on April 13 and April 20, ANY kind of dirt race car is welcome at Dirt Oval 66 with testing scheduled from 5:00pm – 10:00pm. Multiple practice sessions will be held throughout that five hour period in between any track grooming that is needed. Please use Gate 14 only to enter Dirt Oval 66 and pit admission will be $20.00 each.

After these couple of open practice sessions to get the track ready for the opener, a special Throwback Thursday Open Wheel program is planned to kick off the season on Thursday, April 27. The parking lots will open at 11:00am, while General Admission gates will swing open at 4:00pm. Showtime will be promptly at 7:00pm. General Admission tickets are currently available for purchase for the April 27 lid lifter and all shows – along with camping – by calling the track office at 815-740-8000 or toll-free at 844-866-DIRT and by visiting www.dirtoval66.com.

You can learn more about Dirt Oval 66 or order tickets and camping for any 2017 event by logging onto www.dirtoval66.com.

