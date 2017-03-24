Jared Landers Returns to Action this Weekend

By Ben Shelton – Batesville, Arkansas (03/24/17) – For the first time since mid-August 2016 Jared Landers will return to action this weekend. He will pilot an entry fielded by Louisiana’s David Peterson Racing.

“David [Peterson] and Ronnie [Stuckey] have given me a great opportunity to pilot a car this weekend and for future events,” said Landers. “I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to returning to the driver’s seat this weekend.”

Landers was sidelined for the second half of the 2016 season after doctors discovered he was still suffering from injuries incurred in a violent wreck on July 15, 2016 at Illinois’ Tri City Speedway.

He was cleared to return to action in late November, but an end-of-the-year split with his former team left him looking for rides in 2017.

“Stuckey called me and said let’s put this deal together, and I told him I was all on board if he would help me get adjusted to his cars,” noted Landers. “So he’s going to be helping me at all of these events. Again I’m really excited and appreciative of the opportunity.”

This weekend – March 25-26 – Landers will pilot a #777 Black Diamond Chassis with a Clements Racing Engine for David Peterson Racing in World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series events at I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas) and LoneStar Speedway (Kilgore, Texas). The team also fields entries for B.J. Robinson and Allen Tippen.

Jared is currently putting together a schedule for the remainder of the year with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Jared would like to thank all of his sponsors including David Peterson Motorsports, Bad Boy Mowers, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest news, updates, and other information regarding Jared Landers, please point your browsers to www.JaredLanders.com .