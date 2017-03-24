Tony Stewart wrongful death lawsuit proceedings to be held in St. Louis on April 18th!

The wrongful death lawsuit involving Tony Stewart will move onto the mediation phase next month with St. Louis former judge Glenn Norton overseeing the proceedings.
Kevin Ward, Jr. was walking on the track when he was struck and killed by Stewart’s sprint car on August 9th, 2014.
The mediation date is set for April 18th in St. Louis.
And the WoO are at Pevely that weekend…… Hope he wins this case and can put this past him.
Total bs
He’s screwed…
Leave Tony alone guy should have not been high and stayed in his car
The kid should have stayed in his car it’s a choice he made when getting out of his car go smoke there A#^ in court then win the show in pevely
This needs to get thrown out posthaste… Tony had nothing to do with the whole thing. Dumbass kid on drugs crashed himself and then tried to act Billy Badass and screwed up. SMFH…
Smoke ACTUALLY did a slider on him making contact . After that actions are all to blame on the hop head
Watch the video smoke didn’t even touch him
The hot shot tried to stay with Smoke going into the corner, I never saw them touch, the kid wrecked himself!
https://youtu.be/TtkFYFyZ1ac
They made contact jimmy
The young man should never been on the track if he was using any type of illegal drugs. He should also have stayed in his car.
Sheesh people MOVE ON ALREADY
I’m sorry the guy got killed but he should not of been walking on the track it was a tragedy accident it’s not Stewart fault
Anyone seeing the very first video could see it was obviously wrong, although the kid should have stayed in his car. God will judge in the last day.