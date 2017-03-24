UMP Modifieds Getting Ready For First Of Seven Terre Haute Events

April 2nd Event Part Of Silver Crown Sumar Classic

The 1/2-mile at Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute, IN is about to come alive with the roar of racing engines. The season opening Sumar Classic is coming up on Sunday, April 2nd. In addition to an outstanding field of USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars, the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds will also be in action. For the Mods, it will be the first of seven events, which is the most for the division in a number of years.

Modified racing at the Action Track typically bring some of best wheelmen from the midwest, as they try to garner important UMP national points. Last year, NASCAR personality Kenny Wallace won the season opening race in the Modified class with A.J. Fike putting on a spirited challenge late in the event. Richie Lex, Ken Schrader, and Josh Harris rounded out the top five. Schrader has already announced his plans to be at this year’s Sumar Classic.

In addition to the opener, the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds will also be in action on April 30, May 24, June 30, July 12, August 6, and September 15.

Pits will open on Sunday, April 2nd at 1:00, grandstands at 2:00, hotlaps will begin at 3:30, qualifying at 4:30, and racing will take the green at 5:15. Grandstand admission is $25 for adults, $15 for the infield, and kids 11 & under are free. Pit passes are $30 for USAC/UMP members and $35 for non-members. For pre-sale tickets, visit www.usactickets.com. Tickets will also be available on raceday.

About Terre Haute Action Track:

For more information, follow the Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.

About Scott’s Custom Colors (Division Sponsor):



Scott’s Custom Colors is located at 3140 N 25th Street in Terre Haute, IN. They can be contacted by calling 812-466-1416 or by checking out their website at scottscustomcolors.com. Don’t forget to like their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/scottscustomcolorsandautobody.