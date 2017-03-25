With finish line in sight, rain forces final King of America qualifier to Saturday

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (March 24) — After 21 races and 210 laps of racing Friday, the rain that had held off all evening finally fell on the Humboldt Speedway and forced the postponement of the final 10-lap qualifying heat at King of America VII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing until Saturday.

The skies opened up just as the fifth and final heat race of Round #3 qualifying took the green flag. It was nearly disastrous as the cars slid up the track in the corner, but all were able to keep their machines under control and return to their pit stalls.

Prior to Mother Nature’s unwelcomed visit, Round #1 heat race winners were Dereck Ramirez, Jake Timm, Ryan Gustin, Zack VanderBeek and Keith Tourville. Round #2 heat race winners were Don Eischens, Jordan Grabouski, Rodney Sanders, Mitch Keeter and Lucas Schott. The four heat races completed in Round #3 were won by Sanders, Cade Dillard, Johnny Scott and Timm.

The final Round #3 qualifying heat will take place prior to the start of Saturday’s scheduled program of last-chance races and main events that will culminate with the $10,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start, 70-lap championship feature.

The Iron Man Challenge featuring Out-Pace USRA B-Mods will also complete their rain-delayed $1,500-to-win main event on Saturday before embarking on a complete show of heat races, “B” Mains and $1,000-to-win “A” Main.

Following the completion of the postponed heat race for the USMTS Modifieds, passing points from the three heat races will be tabulated with the top 12 drivers earning the first 12 starting spot in Saturday’s “A” Main. The balance of the main event field will come from the top finishers in the “B” Main and a provisional starter from the pool of early entries.

Racing is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. Spectator tickets are $25, kids ages 6-12 get in for $10 and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

The Humboldt Speedway is a located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. For more information, call 620-431-2470 or visit humboldtspeedway.com. For camping, ATV and/or golf cart permits call 620-473-3694.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental – MSD Central Region presented by Summit Racing

King of America VII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing – Night #2 of 3

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Friday, March 24, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

ROUND #1, SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (3) 88d Matt Dotson, Sturgeon, Mo.

3. (2) 29d Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa.

4. (6) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo.

5. (4) 38c Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

6. (10) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo.

7. (13) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

8. (11) 2s Stormy Scott, Cameron, Mo.

9. (8) 71 Jim Body, Diamond, Mo.

10. (7) 30 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

11. (5) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn.

12. (9) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

13. (12) 4 Billy Vogel, West Fargo, N.D.

ROUND #1, FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (1) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (4) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Harcourt, Iowa.

4. (3) 04jr Adam Ayotte, St. Paul, Minn.

5. (13) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa.

6. (2) 48 Jerome Guyot, Fannystelle, Man., Canada.

7. (7) 17 Jeremy Chambers, Parsons, Kan.

8. (8) 86 Jared Perez, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

10. (11) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

11. (5) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

12. (10) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

13. (12) 55d Michael Dotson, Lathrop, Mo.

ROUND #1, EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (3) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

2. (1) 95 Dylan Smith, Osceola, Neb.

3. (9) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

4. (4) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

5. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

6. (13) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (6) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

8. (12) 18 J.C. Morton, Springdale, Ark.

9. (7) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn.

10. (10) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

11. (8) 73 Mickey Burrell, Fair Grove, Mo.

12. (2) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

13. (11) 2j Blake Jegtvig, Hawley, Minn.

ROUND #1, THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (4) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

2. (8) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla.

3. (3) 6s Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D.

4. (6) 26g Bob Gierke, Westport, Minn.

5. (7) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

6. (5) 9e Don Eischens, Richmond, Minn.

7. (9) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

8. (12) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

9. (11) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D.

10. (10) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D.

11. (2) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

12. (1) 3f Cole Ferguson, Dexter, Iowa.

ROUND #1, VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (10 laps):

1. (2) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis.

2. (6) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (3) G3 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (1) 20 Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D.

5. (12) 14w Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

6. (5) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla.

7. (8) 10w Ward Imrie, Winnipeg, Man., Canada.

8. (4) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

9. (11) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

10. (7) 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb.

11. (9) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

12. (10) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas.

ROUND #2, SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (1) 9e Don Eischens, Richmond, Minn.

2. (2) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

3. (3) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn.

4. (10) 29d Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa.

5. (9) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

6. (12) 6s Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D.

7. (5) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

8. (11) 88d Matt Dotson, Sturgeon, Mo.

9. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

10. (4) 86 Jared Perez, Las Cruces, N.M.

11. (8) 55d Michael Dotson, Lathrop, Mo.

12. (6) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

13. (13) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

ROUND #2, FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (2) 30 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

2. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (12) G3 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (5) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

5. (1) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

6. (8) 14w Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

7. (4) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

8. (7) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D.

9. (9) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

10. (13) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn.

11. (6) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

12. (11) 04jr Adam Ayotte, St. Paul, Minn.

13. (10) 3f Cole Ferguson, Dexter, Iowa.

ROUND #2, EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

2. (2) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (4) 10w Ward Imrie, Winnipeg, Man., Canada.

4. (5) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

5. (9) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (6) 2s Stormy Scott, Cameron, Mo.

7. (7) 4 Billy Vogel, West Fargo, N.D.

8. (8) 18 J.C. Morton, Springdale, Ark.

9. (12) 38c Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

10. (10) 20 Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D.

11. (13) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

12. (11) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

13. (3) 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb.

ROUND #2, THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (5) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo.

2. (7) 2j Blake Jegtvig, Hawley, Minn.

3. (11) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

4. (4) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla.

5. (1) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo.

6. (3) 71 Jim Body, Diamond, Mo.

7. (9) 95 Dylan Smith, Osceola, Neb.

8. (12) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

9. (6) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D.

10. (10) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

11. (2) 26g Bob Gierke, Westport, Minn.

12. (8) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

ROUND #2, VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (10 laps):

1. (8) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (12) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Harcourt, Iowa.

4. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (1) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla.

6. (3) 17 Jeremy Chambers, Parsons, Kan.

7. (9) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa.

8. (7) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

9. (4) 73 Mickey Burrell, Fair Grove, Mo.

10. (10) 48 Jerome Guyot, Fannystelle, Man., Canada.

11. (11) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis.

12. (6) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas.

ROUND #3, SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (8) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

2. (4) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (7) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

4. (1) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D.

5. (9) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla.

6. (3) 18 J.C. Morton, Springdale, Ark.

7. (6) 04jr Adam Ayotte, St. Paul, Minn.

8. (10) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (5) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (2) 55d Michael Dotson, Lathrop, Mo.

11. (12) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

12. (11) 86 Jared Perez, Las Cruces, N.M.

DNS – 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

ROUND #3, FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (1) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (2) 4 Billy Vogel, West Fargo, N.D.

3. (7) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Harcourt, Iowa.

4. (6) 88d Matt Dotson, Sturgeon, Mo.

5. (5) 29d Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa.

6. (10) 30 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

7. (8) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

8. (9) 26g Bob Gierke, Westport, Minn.

9. (11) 73 Mickey Burrell, Fair Grove, Mo.

10. (3) 14w Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

11. (12) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

12. (4) 3f Cole Ferguson, Dexter, Iowa.

DNS – 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

ROUND #3, EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (5) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (4) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa.

3. (1) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

4. (11) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (8) G3 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (13) 10w Ward Imrie, Winnipeg, Man., Canada.

7. (9) 9e Don Eischens, Richmond, Minn.

8. (3) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D.

9. (6) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

10. (10) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

11. (7) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis.

12. (12) 71 Jim Body, Diamond, Mo.

13. (2) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas.

ROUND #3, THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (5) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (10) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (7) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

4. (3) 2j Blake Jegtvig, Hawley, Minn.

5. (9) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn.

6. (1) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

7. (11) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn.

8. (8) 38c Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

9. (6) 48 Jerome Guyot, Fannystelle, Man., Canada.

10. (4) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

11. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

DNS – 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb.

Round #3, VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #5 Lineup (10 laps):

. (1) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo.

. (2) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

. (3) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

. (4) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

. (5) 95 Dylan Smith, Osceola, Neb.

. (6) 20 Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D.

. (7) 6s Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D.

. (8) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

. (9) 40 Jessy Willard, Pleasanton, Kan.

. (10) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookings, Mo.

. (11) 17 Jeremy Chambers, Parsons, Kan.

. (12) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: to be determined.

Entries: 63.

Next Race: Saturday, March 25, Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – to be determined.

American Racer – Dylan Allen.

Beyea Custom Headers – Angst.

BigDeal Car Care – to be determined.

BSB Manufacturing – to be determined.

Chix Gear Racewear – Burrell.

Day Motor Sports – to be determined.

Deatherage Opticians – Body.

Dickson Racing Shocks – to be determined.

E3 Spark Plugs – to be determined.

Edelbrock – Gustin, Sanders, J. Scott.

Fast Shafts – Timm, Grabouski, Dillard.

Forty9Designs.com – to be determined.

Fuel Safe Racing Cells – to be determined.

GRT Race Cars – Smith.

Hooker Custom Harness – to be determined.

Integra Shocks & Springs – to be determined.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – to be determined.

Keyser Manufacturing – to be determined.

KSE Racing Products – to be determined.

Out-Pace Racing Products – to be determined.

QA1 – to be determined.

Real Racing Wheels – not awarded.

Simpson Performance Products – Ramirez, Eischens, Sanders.

Sweet Manufacturing – to be determined.

Sybesma Graphics – to be determined.

Tire Demon – to be determined.

VP Racing Fuels – to be determined.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – to be determined.

Wilwood Engineering – to be determined.

