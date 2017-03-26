Gustin golden, garners second King of America crown

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (March 25) — Five days shy of his first King of America victory in 2013, Ryan Gustin became the first two-time winner of the King of America VII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing after a jaw-dropping performance Saturday night at the Humboldt Speedway.

In tallying his 80th career USMTS triumph, the 26-year-old legend-in-the-making from Marshalltown, Iowa, pocketed a $10,000 paycheck, a new Fast Shafts carbon fiber drive shaft and multiple contingency awards for his efforts.

“They don’t get no better than a Hughes car, that’s for sure,” Gustin said of his No. 19r Hughes Racing Chassis. “They are the best there is, and I can’t thank Jason (Hughes), Steve (Karver, crew chief) and all the guys back at the shop enough. They’re the ones that make this thing happen.”

Gustin’s first King of America win in 2013 also came behind the wheel of a Hughes mount owned by Gressel Racing. This time Gustin shared the victory with his car’s builder, owner and teammate.

Taking the green flag from the outside of the front row next to Terry Phillips, Gustin snagged the lead at the start and held off Phillips for the first eight laps before 2014 race winner Rodney Sanders blasted into the lead on lap nine using the low side of the corners.

‘The Rocket’ set a torrid pace from there, but ‘The Reaper’ was able to reel Sanders back in as the lead duo danced through lapped traffic with Gustin regaining the top spot on lap 29.

“He was setting a much faster pace than I was comfortable with in this long of a race,” Gustin noted. “I figured he’s come back to us, and that’s what happened.”

Not long thereafter, Cade Dillard began to narrow the gap between himself and Gustin, eventually pulling alongside on several occasions the pair executed some incredible moves in thick lapped traffic.

Eventually, defending USRA Modified national champion Lucas Schott made it a three-car affair, but the race’s first and only caution on lap 53 slowed the pace and gave the fans a chance to collect their breath.

While Dillard remained within striking distance over the final 17 circuits, Gustin offered him zero mistakes to pounce on.

“I saw Cade down there a few times, and I think he was wanting to snooker me down to the bottom but I wasn’t having any of that,” quipped Gustin. “About 75 percent of the race we ran the car about 75 percent of what she had in her. We never had to go 100 percent, so I felt pretty comfortable there.”

Gustin crossed the finish line about three car-lengths ahead of Dillard while Johnny Scott nipped Schott for third after he lost a driveshaft in the final corner. Jason Hughes, who started the 70-lapper outside of Schott in the sixth row, came home fifth.

The 2012 event winner, Stormy Scott, was a passing machine all night long. After endless struggles in qualifying on Friday, he passed 24 cars in three qualifying features Saturday, and then passed another 10 in the “A” Main to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger Award and a new steering wheel from Superior Steering Wheels.

Sanders slipped to seventh at the finish with the rest of the top 10 finishing positions going to Dereck Ramirez, Phillips and Kent Arment, who also climbed the “alphabet soup” ladder out of a Last Chance Race.

With 18 shows already in the books in 2017, the tireless USMTS touring titans will be off duty for the next 26 days. The engines fire back up on Thursday, April 20, for a return trip to the Atchison County Raceway in Atchison, Kan., for the 2nd Annual Cage Match.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS)

King of America VII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing – Night #3 of 3

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Saturday, March 25, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, primary sponsor, chassis manufacturer, engine builder, laps completed and money won.

LAST CHANCE RACE #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance to “C” Main):

1. (2) 24 Brad Waits, Zumbrota, Minn., 12.

2. (5) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., 12.

3. (4) 48 Brett Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D., 12.

4. (7) 20 Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D., 12.

5. (6) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D., 12.

6. (8) 73 Mickey Burrell, Fair Grove, Mo., 12.

7. (9) 1j Jared Perez, Las Cruces, N.M., Rancho Milagro/Taylor/GMPP, 12, $300.

8. (12) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas, 121 Towing/GRT/Mullins, 12, $300.

9. (11) 9d8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., Phil’s Coins/BillsBuilt/Stuart, 11, $300.

10. (3) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis., Northwest Wi Refrigeration Service/MBCustom/Adams, 4, $300.

11. (10) 2g Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn., Extreme Auto & Glass/SSR/Sput’s, 1, $300.

12. (1) 26g Bob Gierke, Villard, Minn., Gierke Farms/GRT/Tim’s, 0, $300.

DNS – 19sb Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif., MRT Race Cars/MRT/GMPP, 0, $300.

DNS – 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan., Chrispens Motorsports/BillsBuilt/KBS, 0, $300.

LAST CHANCE RACE #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance to “C” Main):

1. (4) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D., 12.

2. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., 12.

3. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., 12.

4. (2) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis., 12.

5. (10) 55d Michael Dotson, Lathrop, Mo., 12.

6. (5) 48 Jerome Guyot, Winnipeg, Man., Canada, 12.

7. (1) 4v Billy Vogel, Fargo, N.D., EZ Open Garage Door/MBCustom/Durham, 12, $300.

8. (9) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., CarQuest/GRT/CNC, 12, $300.

9. (7) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., Culver’s/MBCustoms/Sput’s, 6, $300.

10. (6) 71 Jim Body, Diamond, Mo., Body’s Truck Repair/Shaw/Yeoman, 3, $300.

DNS – 04jr Adam Ayotte, St. Paul, Minn., Midwest Painting & Drywall/Shaw/Mullins, 0, $300.

DNS – 3f Cole Ferguson, Dexter, Iowa, Zane Smith Commercial/DirtHustler/Mullins, 0, $200.

DNS – 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb., Miller Farms/Jet/Speedway, 0, $200.

DNS – 4a Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan., Auto Masters/BillsBuilt/Hillsboro, 0, $200.

“C” MAIN (20 laps, top 12 advance to “B” Main):

1. (2) 95 Dylan Smith, Osceola, Neb., 20.

2. (4) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn., 20.

3. (12) 24 Brad Waits, Zumbrota, Minn., 20.

4. (14) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., 20.

5. (7) 40 Jessy Willard, Pleasanton, Kan., 20.

6. (8) 18 J.C. Morton, Springdale, Ark., 20.

7. (16) 48 Brett Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D., 20.

8. (13) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D., 20.

9. (17) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., 20.

10. (9) 38c Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo., 20.

11. (10) 17 Jeremy Chambers, Parsons, Kan., 20.

12. (21) 55d Michael Dotson, Lathrop, Mo., 20.

13. (19) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis., Player Motorsports/Player/MAS, 20, $400.

14. (18) 20 Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D., A&E Plumbing/Arrow/Victory, 20, $400.

15. (5) 14w Clayton Wagamon, Blaine, Minn., Ogilvie Raceway/MasterSbilt/Wagamon, 17, $400.

16. (20) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D., Good’s Lawn Service/MasterSbilt/Tim’s, 14, $400.

17. (3) 2j Blake Jegtvig, Valley Express/MBCustoms/Sturdy, 13, $400.

18. (23) 48 Jerome Guyot, Winnipeg, Man., Canada, Champ Ventures/Victory/Millar, 13, $400.

19. (22) 73 Mickey Burrell, Fair Grove, Mo., B&B Racing Supply/Shaw/BMS, 7, $400.

20. (15) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., Duvall Electric/MBCustoms/Hatfield, 5.

21. (11) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., River’s Edge Scrap Management/LG2/Speedway, 4.

22. (1) 30 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb., Keyser Manufacturing/GRT/Schmidt, 1.

23. (6) 1g Pat Graham, Ames, Iowa, Casey’s General Stores/Victory/Karl, 1.

DNS – 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn., L&D Ag/Rocket/Sput’s, 0, $200.

“B” MAIN (20 laps, top 12 advance to “A” Main):

1. (3) 29d Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa, 20.

2. (20) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D., 20.

3. (1) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., 20.

4. (2) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., 20.

5. (16) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., 20.

6. (11) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, 20.

7. (6) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookings, Mo., 20.

8. (8) 10w Ward Imrie, Winnipeg, Man., Canada, 20.

9. (13) 95 Dylan Smith, Osceola, Neb., 20.

10. (23) 17 Jeremy Chambers, Parsons, Kan., 20.

11. (9) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla., 20.

12. (4) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa, 20.

13. (18) 18 J.C. Morton, Springdale, Ark., Shield of Faith/PCD/Yeoman, 20, $600.

14. (21) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., 20.

15. (14) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn., 20.

16. (17) 40 Jessy Willard, Pleasanton, Kan., A-1 Lawn Care/MBCustom/Willard, 20, $600.

17. (22) 38c Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo., Tom Campbell Racing/GRT/Midstate, 20, $600.

18. (5) 88d Matt Dotson, Sturgeon, Mo., M.A.D. Logging/Hughes/ProPower, 19, $600.

19. (24) 55d Michael Dotson, Lathrop, Mo., Team Timberline/GRT/GMPP, 18, $600.

20. (7) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, S&S Fishing & Rental/MBCustom/KPE, 16, $600.

21. (15) 24 Brad Waits, Zumbrota, Minn., Lloyd’s Speed Shop/Hughes/Sput’s, 3, $600.

22. (12) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla., Widow Wax/BlackWidow/ProPower, 1, $600.

23. (19) 48 Brett Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D., Evolution Powersports/Lethal/Sput’s, 1, $600.

24. (10) 9e Don Eischens, Richmond, Minn., Kandi Water/SSR/Adams, 1, $600.

SUMMIT RACING “A” MAIN (70 laps):

1. (2) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Henryetta Ford/Hughes/Mullins, 70, $10,000.

2. (6) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., S&S Fishing & Rental/MBCustoms/ASI, 70, $5000.

3. (8) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., Rancho Milagro/GRT/Durham, 70, $3500.

4. (11) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., Schott’s Hardwood Floors/MBCustoms/Sput’s, 70, $2500.

5. (12) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., JRi Shocks/Hughes/Mullins, 70, $2000.

6. (16) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., Rancho Milagro/GRT/Mullins, 70, $1700.

7. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, Wichita Tank/MBCustoms/Hatfield, 70, $1500.

8. (7) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Boom-Test/LG2/Cornett, 70, $1400.

9. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., Andy’s Frozen Custard/GRT/Hatfield, 70, $1300.

10. (20) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D., SoDak Sports/MasterSbilt/Mullins, 70, $1200.

11. (11) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, Casey’s General Stores/VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 70, $1150.

12. (3) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Henryetta Ford/Hughes/Mullins, 70, $1125.

13. (2) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., Oakridge Fabrication/MBCustoms/BuckBuilt, 70, $1100.

14. (4) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa, Home Pride/Jet/GMPP, 70, $1075.

15. (8) 10w Ward Imrie, Winnipeg, Man., Canada, K4 Equipment/MBCustoms/Millar, 70, $1050.

16. (5) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo., T&T Heating & Air/GRT/Yeoman, 70, $1040.

17. (9) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla., United Cellular Services/Hughes/Geddes, 69, $1030.

18. (10) 6s Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D., Solid Construction/Shaw/Mullins, 68, $1025.

19. (21) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., Big Time Bail Bonds/Venom/Driskell, 63, $1020.

20. (9) G3 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., G3 Fitness/LG2/ProPower, 52, $1015.

21. (3) 29d Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa, Precision Performance/MasterSbilt/Sperry, 52, $1010.

22. (6) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookings, Mo., Rage Chassis/Rage/GMPP, 35, $1005.

23. (13) 95 Dylan Smith, Osceola, Neb., Active Life/GRT/GMPP, 16, $1000.

24. (23) 17 Jeremy Chambers, Parsons, Kan., Versatile Recovery/Custom/Sput’s, 14, $1000.

25. (1) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., Gallardo Construction/LG2/ProPower, 7, $1000.

26. (14) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn., Fletcher Trucking/SSR/Wagamon, 3, $1000.

Lap Leaders: Gustin 1-8, Sanders 9-28, Gustin 29-70.

Total Laps Led: Gustin 50, Sanders 20.

Margin of Victory: 1.526 seconds.

Time of Race: 22 minutes, 41.841 seconds (1 caution).

Provisional Starters: Fletcher, Fuqua.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: S. Scott (started 16th, finished 6th).

Entries: 63.

Next Race: Thursday, April 20, Atchison County Raceway, Atchison, Kan.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – Ramirez.

Beyea Custom Headers – Vogel.

BigDeal Car Care – Gustin.

BSB Manufacturing – Dierks.

Chix Gear Racewear – Tourville.

Day Motor Sports – F. Gallardo, Fletcher.

Deatherage Opticians – Grabouski.

Dickson Racing Shocks – Imrie.

E3 Spark Plugs – J. Scott.

Fast Shafts – Gustin.

Forty9Designs.com – Sobbing, Fuqua.

Fuel Safe Racing Cells – S. Scott.

GRT Race Cars – Gierke.

Hooker Custom Harness – Timm.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Skyberg.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Tillison.

Keyser Manufacturing – Arment.

KSE Racing Products – S. Scott.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Keeter.

QA1 – J. Scott.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Superior Steering Wheels – S. Scott.

Sweet Manufacturing – Marriott.

Tire Demon – VanderBeek.

VP Racing Fuels – Gustin.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Gustin.

Wilwood Engineering – Sanders.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Argo Manufacturing, Casey’s General Stores, Chix Gear Racewear, CP-Carrillo, Deatherage Opticians, Fast Shafts, Intercomp, KSE Racing Products, Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment, Malvern Bank, MSD, Pace Performance, RacerWebsite.com, RacinDirt.com, RacingJunk.com, S&S Fishing & Rental, Summit Racing Equipment, The Joie of Seating, VP Racing Fuels.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Arizona Sport Shirts, ASi Racewear, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, ElbowsUp.com, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Oreo, Production Jars, Rancho Milagro Racing, RHRSwag.com, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: 905 Ink, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, BigDeal Car Care, BSB Manufacturing, Day Motor Sports, Dickson Racing Shocks, E3 Spark Plugs, Edelbrock, FK Rod Ends, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, GRT Race Cars, Holley Performance Products, Hooker Custom Harness, Integra Shocks & Springs, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, Keyser Manufacturing, Out-Pace Racing Products, QA1 Precision Products, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Sweet Manufacturing, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes.

