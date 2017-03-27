Three Events in Three States This Week for Lucas Oil Late Model Series!

BATAVIA, OH (March 27, 2017) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will resume competition this week – tackling three states in three days with three action-packed events along the way.

Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, TN will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the first time since 2009 on Thursday, March 30th. Opening in 1973, the 1/4-mile oval has a long history of producing some of the nation’s most exciting events for fans and drivers alike. A strong contingent of local and regional standouts are expected to battle the nation’s top dirt late model drivers.

The Duck River Raceway Park event will include a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The Crate Late Models, Street Stocks, and Pure Pony divisions will also be in action on Thursday, March 30th.

For more information, visit: www.duckriverracewaypark.com.

The action will shift to Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, GA on Friday, March 30th for the finale of March Madness. In 2016, Chris Madden led all 50 laps to claim the victory over Randy Weaver, Jared Landers, Jonathan Davenport, and Scott Bloomquist.

The event will once again feature a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The Crate Late Models and Sportsman will serve as support divisions on Friday, March 30th.

For tickets and more information, visit: www.boydsspeedway.net.

The Series will return to East Alabama Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 1st for the final stop of the three-day showdown. The 3/8-mile oval stands as one of the south’s most famous and longest running motorsports attractions. In 2016, Jonathan Davenport charged from third to first in the final three laps – winning over Jared Landers, Scott Bloomquist, Jimmy Owens, and Darrell Lanigan.

The Alabama Shootout includes a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by a 60-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Other divisions competing include: Crate Late Models, EAMS Late Models, and Limited Late Models.

For tickets and more information, visit: www.eamsdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 870 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 855 -15 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC 825 -45 4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 820 -50 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 715 -155 6 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 710 -160 7 28E Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 655 -215 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 650 -220 9 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 630 -240 10 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 625 -245 11 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 600 -270 12 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 595 -275 13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 590 -280 14 38 Kenny PettyJohn Millsboro, DE 570 -300 14 240 Doug Drown Wooster, OH 570 -300 16 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville, DE 525 -345 17 22* GR Smith Statesville, NC 495 -375 17 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA 495 -375

Track Information:

Duck River Raceway Park

Phone Number: 931-685-1009

Tracks Promoter: Bob Harris

Location: 1100 Haskins Chapel Road, Lewisburg, TN 37091

Website: www.duckriverracewaypark.com

Tire Rule for Duck River Raceway Park March 30th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40 (no cutting, no siping)

Duck River Raceway Park March 30th Event Purse:

$10,000-to-win: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

Boyd’s Speedway

Phone Number: 706-891-6803

Tracks Promoter: Dale McDowell

Location: 1481 Scruggs Road, Ringgold, GA 30736

Website: www.boydsspeedway.net

Tire Rule for Boyd’s Speedway March 31st:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40 (no cutting, no siping)

Boyd’s Speedway March 31st Event Purse:

$10,000-to-win: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

East Alabama Motor Speedway

Phone Number: (334) 297-2594

Track Promoters: Billy Thomas

Location: 4238 US Hwy 80 West, Phenix City, AL 36870

Website: www.eamsdirt.com

Tire Rule for East Alabama Motor Speedway April 1st:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40 (no cutting, no siping)

East Alabama Motor Speedway April 1st Event Purse:

$12,000-to-win: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000