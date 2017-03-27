Timothy Culp Lands First World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Win

Devin Moran Claims Best Finish of Season

KILGORE, TX- March 26, 2017- Timothy “Hollywood” Culp etched his name in the book of World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series Winners with his victory at LoneStar Speedway. Of the six races this season, the Series has seen six different drivers win.

Culp got a taste of Victory Lane two nights earlier at Whytnot Motorsports Park where he finished second behind Brandon Sheppard.

The Rocket Chassis that took him to Victory Lane in Texas has only hit the track three-times. Culp and his new ride have found their way to the podium all three times, racking up one second-place finish and two wins.

“Wow is all I can say,” said Culp. “To be able to run with these guys is amazing let alone win. It’s exceeded all of my expectations. As soon as we unloaded [this car] brand new it’s been a rocket. It’s lived up to its name. It’s been unreal really, for a guy like me to come out here and be able to run with the Outlaws. A World of Outlaws win is crazy. It’s going to take a few days for this one to sink in.”

Culp didn’t have a smooth sail to Victory Lane, as 2017 Rookie of the Year contender Devin Moran held on to the lead from green until lap 25 of the 40 lap Feature. Moran had the best run of his Outlaw career tonight at LoneStar Speedway as he won his heat, pulled the pole position, and had the second fastest car of the night during qualifying.

“It’s awesome to get out here and get a podium finish and hopefully we can keep the ball rolling next week,” said Moran. “I wanted [my first win] to be tonight because of where we started but it is what it is.”

The toughest heartbreak of the night went to Texas-native, Morgan Bagley. Bagley brought out the guns in Texas as he found his way to Sheppard’s door during the Feature knocking for the final position on the podium. The pair ran door-to-door for several laps but with only laps six to go Bagley got a left rear flat. He decided that instead of changing his tire, which would cause him to head to the back of the field, that he would stay in fourth and give it a whirl. Come the checkers he had fallen back to the 19th position.

With Bagley’s hometown being only 15-minutes from LoneStar Speedway there was a fair share of “MoBags” gear in the crowd and he sure put on a show for his fans as he had his best run of the season.

Although Bagley gave it his best shot, it was Sheppard who held on tight to the third position. The current points leader couldn’t help but smile in Victory Lane as he knew what was in store next for the World of Outlaws. His home track, Farmer City Raceway.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will pack up and hit the road to Illinois for the Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway on March 31-April 1. Tickets for the event are available online.

World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Statistical Report; LoneStar Speedway March 26, 2017

Craftsman Club Feature: 1. C8- Timothy Culp[3]; 2. 9- Devin Moran[1]; 3. 1- Brandon Sheppard[2]; 4. 1R- BJ Robinson[7]; 5. 18- Eric Wells[11]; 6. 99jr- Frank Heckenast Jr[12]; 7. 91- Tyler Erb[14]; 8. 7- Rick Eckert[15]; 9. 21j- Billy Moyer Jr[12]; 10. 44- Chris Madden[8]; 11. 1*- Chub Frank[18]; 12. 6r- Robbie Stuart[16]; 13. 5- Jon Mitchell[21]; 14. 25- Shane Clanton[6]; 15. 4-Ds- Chad Hollenbeck[23]; 16. 93- Donald Bradsher[20]; 17. 2c- Joey Coulter[13]; 18. 18c – Chase Junghans[19]; 19. 14M- Morgan Bagley[5]; 20. R5- Chandler Petty[22]; 21. 3s- Brian Shirley[9]; 22. 21- Billy Moyer[4]; 23. 777- Jared Landers[17]; 24. 18s-Jack Sullivan[24]

Heat 1: 1. 1- Brandon Sheppard[1]; 2. 14M- Morgan Bagley[5]; 3. 1R- BJ Robinson[6]; 4. 99jr- Frank Heckenast Jr[2]; 5. 2c- Joey Coulter[3]; 6. 6r- Robbie Stuart[4]; 7. 18c – Chase Junghans[9]; 8. 5- Jon Mitchell[8]; 9. 18s- Jack Sullivan

Heat 2: 1. 9- Devin Moran[1]; 2. 21- Billy Moyer[2]; 3. 44- Chris Madden[5]; 4. 18- Eric Wells[6]; 5. 91- Tyler Erb[3]; 6. 777- Jared Landers[7]; 7. 14z- Zach McMillan[8]; 8. 995- Dwight Falcon Jr; 9. F5- Garrett Alberson[4]

Heat 3: 1. C8 -Timothy Culp[1];2. 25- Shane Clanton[2];3. 3s- Brian Shirley[3];4. 21j- Billy Moyer Jr[5];5. 7- Rick Eckert[8];6. 1*- Chub Frank[4];7. 93- Donald Bradsher[7];8. R5- Chandler Petty[9]; 9. 4-Ds- Chad Hollenbeck[6]

Last Chance Showdown: 1. 18c- Chase Junghans[1]; 2. 93- Donald Bradsher[3]; 3. 5- Jon Mitchell[4]; 4. R5- Chandler Petty[6]; 5. 4-Ds- Chad Hollenbeck[9]; 6. 14z- Zach McMillan[2]; 7. 995- Dwight Falcon Jr[5]; DNS. 18s- Jack Sullivan[7]; DNS. F5- Garrett Alberson[8]

Qualifying: 1. 1- Brandon Sheppard, 13.918; 2. 9- Devin Moran, 14.027; 3. C8- Timothy Culp, 14.052; 4. 99jr- Frank Heckenast Jr, 14.117; 5. 21- Billy Moyer, 14.125; 6. 25- Shane Clanton, 14.166; 7. 2c- Joey Coulter, 14.168; 8. 91- Tyler Erb, 14.168; 9. 3s- Brian Shirley, 14.214; 10. 6r- Robbie Stuart, 14.223; 11. F5- Garrett Alberson, 14.255; 12. 1*- Chub Frank, 14.275; 13. 14M- Morgan Bagley, 14.316; 14. 44- Chris Madden, 14.394; 15. 21j- Billy Moyer Jr, 14.396; 16. 1R- BJ Robinson, 14.416; 17. 18- Eric Wells, 14.442; 18. 4-Ds- Chad Hollenbeck, 14.495; 19. 18s- Jack Sullivan, 14.513; 20. 777- Jared Lander, 14.54; 21.93-Donald Bradsher, 14.556; 22. 5- Jon Mitchell, 14.56; 23. 14z- Zach McMillan, 14.608; 24. 7- Rick Eckert, 14.677; 25- 18c- Chase Junghans, 14.766; 26. 995- Dwight Falcon Jr, 15.531; DNS. R5- Chandler Petty

CONTINGENCY WINNERS: Craftsman/Sears ($200 Cash): Devin Moran, Brandon Sheppard, Eric Wells, Frank Heckenast, Tyler Erb; Craftsman/Sears ($100 Cash): Timothy Culp; Comp Cams ($50 product certificate):Devin Moran; MSD Ignition ($50 Cash): Devin Moran; Quarter Master ($100 Product Certificate): Devin Moran; Wrisco (Three Sheets of aluminum): Brandon Sheppard; Penske Racing Shocks ($50 Product Certificate): Eric Wells; JE Pistons ($50 Cash):Eric Wells; VP Racing Fuels ($50 Cash): Chris Madden; Edelbrock ($50 Cash): Billy Moyer Jr.; Comp Cams ($50 Cash): Chris Madden; Cometic ($50 Cash): Robbie Stuart; JRI Shocks ($50 Cash): Donald Bradsher; Superflow Dyno’s ($50 Cash): Shane Clanton; Quartermaster ($25 Product Certificate): Chad Hollenbeck; JE Pistons (One set of piston rings): Donald Bradsher; Quartermaster ($50 Product Certificate): Brian Shirley; Arizona Sport Shirts ($100 Product Certificate): Frank Heckenast Jr.;JE Pistons (One set of piston rings): Devin Moran; MSD Ignition ($25 Cash): Chase Junghans ; QA-1 ($50 Cash): Timothy Culp; Rookie Bonus: Devin Moran; Bonus Bucks: Timothy Culp

SEASON WINNERS:

Rick Eckert- 1 (Screven Motorsports Complex on Feb. 17)

Chris Madden- 1 (Screven Motorsports Complex on Feb. 18)

Shane Clanton- 1 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 24)

Don O’Neal- 1 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 25)

Brandon Sheppard- 1 (Whynot Motorsports Park on March 24)

Timothy Culp- 1 (LoneStar Speedway on March 26)

Unofficial World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series Championship Standings