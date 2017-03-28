Engines fire Saturday for preseason Test and Tune at Lucas Oil Speedway

By Lyndal Scranton – Wheatland, Missouri (March 28, 2017) – The first sounds of the new season at Lucas Oil Speedway crank up on Saturday when engines fire for an open preseason Test and Tune from 2-6 p.m.

Drivers in all of the Lucas Oil Speedway divisions of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series classes – Warsaw Auto Marine and RV-NAPA Auto Parts ULMA Late Models, Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and Big O Tires Street Stocks – plus any others from the area are invited to participate.

The season-opening program is set for April 8 ahead of the 4th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by RacingJunk.com set for April 14-15. The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds and Big O Tire Streek Stocks will join the MLRA Late Models that weekend.

“With a terrific weather forecast for Saturday, this is an ideal opportunity for our drivers to get some testing done,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “Fans eager to see cars on the track for the first time in 2017 at Lucas Oil Speedway are invited to come out as we’ll open up the grandstands to them for free. It should be a fun day.”

Pit passes for drivers and crew members are $25 with ages 5-and-under 10. Spectator grandstand admission is free. Limited concessions, along with restrooms, will be available behind the backstretch grandstands adjacent to the pit area.

The Lucas Oil Speedway Parts Store also will be open with a full assortment of Lucas Oil Products, Hoosier Late Model Tires, American Racer USRA Modified tires and Sunoco Racing fuel available for purchase.

For complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket info and the 2017 racing schedule, visit LucasOilSpeedway.com. Three-day passes for the 25th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com are now on sale.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With it’s entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Click www.LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.

In addition, fans can get social with Lucas Oil Speedway by following @LucasSpeedway on Twitter, clicking “Like” at www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/LucasOilSpeedway.