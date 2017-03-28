Indianapolis Motor Speedway Historian To Appear At Springfield, IL Event Wednesday

March 29 Affair Is Free And Open To The Public

Track Enterprises, a racing promotion company from Macon, IL, is hosting a racing get together on Wednesday, March 29th, 2017, at the VFW Northenders Post 10302, starting at 5:30 PM. The event will feature Indianapolis Motor Speedway historian, Donald Davidson. The event will be emceed by local radio personality Sam Madonia.

Davidson, the only full-time historian employed at any race track in the world, has had a passionate interest in the Indy 500 since his early teens. In 2010, Davidson was inducted into the Auto Racing Hall Of Fame. He has also been proclaimed by the Indianapolis Star as one of the 100 most influential people in the history of the Indianapolis 500. Davidson knows anything and everything about Indycar racing at the sports most popular raceway.

The March 29th event is open to the public, free of charge. It’s scheduled to start at 5:30 PM and will include discussion on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indy 500, and the USAC Springfield Mile. It will be a great opportunity to hang out with race fans and talk about the world of motorsports. There will be tickets and prizes for giveaways.

The VFW Northenders Post 10302 is located at 2349 Stockyards Rd. in Springfield, IL.

For any additional info, please call the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.