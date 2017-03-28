Spring Meltdown brings Lucas Oil MLRA season to life

Media Contact: Trenton Berry

Wheatland, Missouri (March 28, 2017) – The nation’s second longest continually running Dirt Late Model series, the Lucas Oil MLRA, storms to life for its 29th season of action this weekend. The Annual Spring Meltdown is a fan-favorite and the season opener for the I-80 Speedway as well.

Friday will feature a $2,000 to win main event and Saturday’s show will pay $3,000 to the first across the finish line. It marks the only time the series will be in action at the Kosiski family’s track prior to the $53,000 to win Silver Dollar Nationals in July.

“On the officials side of things we are ready get this season going,” commented Assistant Director Ernie Leftwich. “It’s been a long off-season. We have an exciting year ahead of us. There are a great group of tracks on the schedule and many exciting events. I also can’t thank our racers and marketing partners enough for their support of what we do!”

Reigning champion Jesse Stovall has been hard at work this week switching engines, and preparing his new Black Diamond Chassis for action, in anticipation of a big weekend.

“I always like racing at I-80,” said Stovall. “That place has had my number on several occasions, but I did finally get a win there last June, and it was extremely satisfying. I also had a good run going in the Silver Dollar race last year and knocked a tire down with two to go. It was a big letdown. The track is big and wide, and you can usually find a line where your car works if you are willing to search a little.”

Stovall has additional resources available this season courtesy of Randy Timms and his Western Flyer Xpress Racing Team.

“We’re prepared and ready to go and a lot of that is due to the additional help of Randy Timms. He and the rest of our sponsors have made it more feasible for me to run a full season and compete for wins.”

A host of other talented drivers from across the region plan to compete this weekend. Several will get an early look at I-80 Speedway with a Thursday night practice scheduled from 6-9 PM.

New this year will be the Midwest Sheet Metal fluorescent yellow spoiler for the points leader. It will make it’s debut on Saturday night and ride with the points leader when they are on the track all season.

Friday evening’s race will be run with passing points setting the lineup for the main event. Saturday, every competitor will draw for their heat race, and then qualify against their fellow heat race competitors during hot laps for heat starting positions. The heat lineups will be heads up based on hot lap times.

For all of the latest news and information fans are encouraged to visit the series website at www.MLRARacing.com.

Fans may also “like” the Lucas Oil MLRA Facebook page by clicking www.Facebook.com/lucasoilmlra or follow us on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MLRA.

