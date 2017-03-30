ARCA & Super Late Models Set For April 8th Event In Nashville

Event Leads Up To Bristol Short Track US Nationals In May

(Nashville, TN) – Stock car fans in Tennessee and surrounding states will be blessed with great short track racing over the next couple of months, as some of the best race car drivers in the nation will be racing in various can’t miss events. In addition to the Bristol NASCAR weekend April 21-23, calendars are marked with high profile events at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville on April 8th and the Short Track US Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway in May.

The first of those events is coming up next Saturday, April 8th at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. In addition to the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards in the Music City 200 presented by Azure, the Super Late Models of CRA and the Southern Super Series are running head to head in a 100-lap event. That race is highly important in terms of making the cut as far as entries go for the Short Truck US Nationals in May at Bristol Motor Speedway. It will also help determine a number of provisionals for the event, based on points from each of the two series. A list of 30+ drivers are currently entered for the Super Late Model portion of the Nashville event.

Both the ARCA and Super Late Model entry lists are in the 30’s with some pretty solid names throughout. For ARCA, the entries include former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Mason Mingus from nearby Brentwood, TN, Daytona International Speedway ARCA winner Austin Theriault in the Ken Schrader owned ride, 2016 Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes, Joe Gibbs Racing development driver Riley Herbst, Munford, AL Super Late Model driver Bret Holmes, former Talledega ARCA winner Gus Dean, and former Snowball Derby runner-up Zane Smith. That’s just a small taste of what the Music City 200 portion of the event will have to offer.

When it comes to the North-South Super Late Model Challenge presented by Team Construction, two-time Daytona 500 winner, Sterling Marlin leads the list of entries. Other top draws include 2016 Southern Super Series champion Donnie Wilson, former CRA champions Travis Braden, Johnny Van Doorn, and Dalton Armstrong, former ARCA points runner-up and NASCAR truck competitor Joey Miller, Michigan standout Brian Campbell, well known Florida driver Stephen Nasse, and former World Crown winner Casey Roderick. The local flavor includes the aforementioned Marlin, Mt. Juliet, TN driver Joseph Meyer, and Josh Brock from Corbin, Kentucky.

Saturday, April 8th action at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville will begin with practice at 12:00 PM and qualifying at 3:00. The North-South Shootout Challenge 100 presented by Team Construction will take the track at 5:45, while the ARCA Racing Series will be trackside at 8:00 with the Music City 200 presented by Azure Foundation.

Track Enterprises has discount presale tickets on sale for the event. For event ticket information, contact Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200 or at 651-254-1986 or visit their web site for detailed event info at www.trackenterprises.com.