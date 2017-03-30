Dennis Erb Racing Gears Up for Lucas Oil Triple Shot Following LaSalle Top Five

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The #28 team drove through the pit gate at LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, Illinois on Friday, March 24 for the opening event of the 6th Annual ‘Thaw Brawl.’ The two-day extravaganza at the 1/4-mile bullring was tri-sanctioned by the American Late Model Series (ALMS), the Corn Belt Clash Late Model Series, and MARS West tours.

Dennis Erb, Jr. knocked down the tenth quickest time in Group A during the qualifying session prior to finishing third in his loaded heat race. During the course of the $7,000 to win feature event, which went caution-free for the 40-lap distance, Dennis worked his way past a handful of competitors en route to a solid fifth place showing. The Carpentersville, Illinois star trailed only victor Josh Richards, Chris Simpson, Tim McCreadie, and Bobby Pierce at the checkers.

Saturday evening’s $17,000 to win ‘Thaw Brawl’ finale unfortunately fell victim to Mother Nature, as heavy rain showers ultimately canceled the special event. Full results from LaSalle Speedway can be viewed online at www.lasallespeedway.com.

Next up for Dennis Erb Racing will be a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tripleheader in the states of Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee over the March 31-April 2 weekend. Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia will kick things off on Friday night with a $10,000 to win showdown. The cars and stars of the national touring series will then venture south to East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama on Saturday evening for the ‘Alabama Shootout,’ which boasts a $12,000 top prize. The last time Dennis competed at EAMS was last November when he won the 2016 edition of the ‘National 100,’ which paid him a cool $20,000!

The third and final stop of the busy weekend will then take place on Sunday, as Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee will hold a $10,000 to win program. This show was scheduled to lead off the action-packed tripleheader on Thursday, March 30, but it has already been pushed back to Sunday due to the weather forecast. Dennis comes into the triple shot seventh in the latest version of the LOLMDS point standings. Additional information can be obtained by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

