SPEED SHIFT TV TO STREAM SUMAR CLASSIC LIVE FROM TERRE HAUTE ON SUNDAY

For the first time ever, the “Sumar Classic” from the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track featuring the USAC Silver Crown Championship will be streamed LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/ this Sunday, April 2.

The 17th running of the event hits the half-mile with 35 drivers already entered for the 100-lapper, making it the largest “Sumar” field in nearly two decades!

The entry list includes some of the most decorated racers in USAC history as well as one of the strongest fields top-to-bottom seen in several seasons. Among them are USAC Triple Crown champs Dave Darland and Jerry Coons, Jr., plus additional past Terre Haute Silver Crown victors Kody Swanson (2014), Shane Cockrum (2015) and defending winner Leary, who continued a streak of different “Sumar” winners last April that dates back to 1999.

Defending Silver Crown champion Chris Windom begins his title defense in 2017. He was the most recent USAC winner last October in an AMSOIL National Sprint Car event. Reigning USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion Brady Bacon eyes his first Silver Crown series victory Sunday. Past Silver Crown series winners also make up the bulk of the “Sumar” driver lineup, including Aaron Pierce, David Byrne and Shane Cottle.

Silver Crown hot laps begin at 3:30pm with Silver Crown qualifying pushing off at 4:40pm. Racing begins at 5:15pm.

Order the live stream now at https://www.speedshifttv.com/order/ for just $24.95.

Race fans can watch the “Sumar Classic” on-demand one day after the event at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.