St. Louis Nostalgia Rendezvous May 12-13 at Gateway Motorsports Park features nostalgia drag racing, traditional car show, music, pin-up girl contest, swap meet

March 30, 2017, St. Louis Region – Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois presents the annual St. Louis Nostalgia Rendezvous on May 12-13. The St. Louis Nostalgia Rendezvous is a high-octane blast from the past, featuring nostalgia drag racing, rockabilly bands and DJs, a ’69-and-older traditional car show, pin-up girl contest, vendor midway and vintage swap meet.

Drag racing will take place on Friday and Saturday. Midway entertainment — car show, bands, DJs, pin-up girl contest — will take place on Saturday.

All-nostalgia drag racing!

Nostalgia Gassers Racing Association (NGRA) — www.nostalgiagassers.com

Nostalgia Drag Racing League (NDRL) season kick-off — www.NostalgiaDrag.com @NDRLdrags.

Victory Nostalgia Super Stocks (VSS) — www.victorynss.com.

Nostalgia racing clubs and more feature racing groups to be added.

Bracket racing for 1979 and older vehicles only.

Music!

The Suicide Shifters — Amped, upright rockabilly ruckus from Illinois.

Vegas headliners Danny Dean & The Homewreckers.

Rockabilly DJ Col. Paco Chaos from WRFL-FM 88.1 in Lexington, Kentucky.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 11

1-9 p.m. — Gates open, pit parking for racing associations.

4-9 p.m. — Vendor set-up.

Friday, May 12

9 a.m.-9 p.m. — Racer gates open, pit parking.

Noon-9 p.m. — Tech inspection.

4 p.m. — Spectator gates open.

4-10 p.m. — Time trials, fun runs, exhibition runs.

6 p.m. — NDRL, VSS qualifying.

9 p.m. — NDRL, VSS qualifying.

Saturday, May 13

7 a.m. — Racer, swap meet and car show gates open.

8 a.m. — Spectator gates open.

8 a.m. — Tech inspection.

8 a.m.-7 p.m. — Time trials, fun runs, exhibition runs.

10 a.m. — Final bracket time trial.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. — Music and entertainment on the midway (Suicide Shifters, Danny Dean & The Homewreckers, DJ Col. Paco Chaos).

11 a.m. — Final Nostalgia Drag Racing League (NDRL), Victory Super Stocks (VSS) qualifying.

1 p.m. — Pin-up girl contest (on stage on the midway).

2 p.m. — NDRL, VSS eliminations.

3 p.m. — Car show awards.

7 p.m. — All final rounds of eliminations.

Schedule subject to change.

CAR SHOW (SATURDAY)

Reminder: This is the show for the guys who hate car shows. Open to 1969-and-older cars, trucks and classic motorcycles, including traditional customs, rat rods, lowriders, hot rods and factory stocks. Twenty categories of awards, ranging from Best In Show, Best Engine, Best Paint, Best Rust Bucket to Best Engineered and everything in between. No stress, no drama — just fun. Guest judges present awards. Pre-register (to john.bisci@gatewaymsp.com) to roll in early.

PIN-UP CONTEST (SATURDAY, 1 P.M., ON STAGE ON THE MIDWAY)

Open to ladies age 18 and older. Best period-correct costume or period-correct bathing suit. Cash prizes of $300 to overall winner, $200 to overall runner-up, $100 for overall third-place contestant. Contest will be judged. All contestants must pre-register. When you arrive, please check in at the registration table in the pavilion next to the concession stand. Contact John Bisci, john.bisci@gatewaymsp.com or (618) 215-8888 ext. 119 for entry and more entry information.

MUSIC (SATURDAY, 11 A.M.-5 P.M., ON STAGE ON THE MIDWAY)

SWAP MEET AREA (FRIDAY AND SATURDAY)

Free 20 ft. x 20 ft. swap meet space (with purchase of a $40 weekend crew pass). Swap area will be located on west side of the drag strip. Paved spaces. First come, first served. Move-in begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. One (20 ft. x 20 ft. ) swap space per weekend crew pass purchased.

MIDWAY VENDOR SPACES

Open to period-correct “nostalgia” wares. Includes one weekend crew pass. Set-up on Thursday evening from 4-9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. No food/beverage items or unlicensed ‘bootleg’ materials. Includes City of Madison, IL sales permit. Contact: Scott.Winter@gatewaymsp.com. All vendor spaces must be purchased by May 11, 2017.

20 ft. x 20 ft. space — $100 space + $25 permit ($125).

20 ft. x 40 ft. space — $175 + $25 permit ($200).

20 ft. x 60 ft. space — $225 + $25 permit ($250).

20 ft. x 80 ft. space — $275 + $25 permit ($300).

SPECTATOR ADMISSION AND ENTRY FEES

Single-day spectator ticket: $25.

Two-day spectator wristband: $40 (admission for Friday and Saturday).

Weekend restricted-area crew pass: $40 (for Thursday through Saturday access).

Kids 12 and under: Free.

Car show: Free for period-correct cars with spectator ticket purchase.

Swap meet: Free with weekend spectator ticket purchase.

Drag racing entry fees:

Nostalgia Sportsman Bracket 1/4-mile: $50.

Nostalgia No Box Bracket 1/8-mile: $50.

Nostalgia grudge/club/fun run: $50 (3 runs Friday, 3 runs Saturday).

Nostalgia Drag Racing League (NDRL) entry: $100 (car and driver).

Victory Nostalgia Super Stocks entry: $100 (car and driver).

Racing rain date: Sunday, May 14. In the unlikely event of a rain-out, the racing segment of the event will take place on Sunday starting at 9 a.m. The music, car show and pin-up contests will take place on Saturday, rain or shine.

BRACKET AND GRUDGE RACING – OPEN TO PERIOD-CORRECT CARS

Nostalgia Sportsman Bracket — 1/4-mile. Open only to 1979-and-older full-bodied cars. 9.00 sec. and slower. .5 full tree. No electronics. Transbrakes are permitted. $50 entry fee. $30 first round buy-back. Payout based on 33 or more cars in first round. Entry includes 2-3 time runs Friday, 1-2 runs Saturday and eliminations. Purse: $1,000 to win; $400 for runner-up; $150 for semi; $75 for quarter.

NOSTALGIA NO BOX BRACKET – 1/8 mile

Open to 1979-and-older cars, dragsters, roadsters and Altereds. 4.50 and slower. .5 full tree. No electronics. Transbrakes are permitted. $60 entry fee. $40 first round buy-back. Payout based on 33 or more cars in first round. Entry includes 2-3 time runs Friday, 1-2 runs Saturday and eliminations. Purse: $1,200 to win; $500 for runner-up; $150 for semi; $75 for quarter.

NOSTALGIA GRUDGE/CLUB/FUN RUNS – 1/4-mile (time only)

Open to 1969-and-older cars, dragsters, Altereds and classic motorcycles. Runs will take place Friday and Saturday between competition class time trials and eliminations. A full tree and pro tree lane will be offered. Entry fee: $50 for car and driver (two-day entry — pre-entry is strongly recommended since a limited number of race day cards will be offered). Single-day entry is $30 and will be offered for Saturday only if space permits. A three-run-per-day punch card will be provided at race entry.

SALUTE TO THE GASSERS: GASSER ALLEY

Do you have an original or period-correct replica Gasser? We invite you to join our Gasser Alley showcase. The first 40 Gasser registrations we receive will get priority pit parking in Gasser Alley and one free weekend crew pass for your significant other. (Car and driver weekend pass is $50).

For more information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

