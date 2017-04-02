Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Bloomquist Handles the Field at East Alabama

Bloomquist Handles the Field at East Alabama

Scott Bloomquist

PHENIX CITY, AL (April 1, 2017) – Scott Bloomquist made the win look easy on Saturday night as he led all 60 laps at East Alabama Motor Speedway. The win was also his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season. The 53-year-old reigning series champion took the lead at the start of the main event and never looked back as he dominated the competition.

Jimmy Owens’ Ramirez Motorsports, E3 Spark Plugs, Rocket made a late-race charge while Bloomquist was negotiating heavy lapped traffic, but fell short at the checkers. Earl Pearson Jr., in his Dunn-Benson Ford, Lucas Oil Racing TV, Longhorn Chassis, claimed third. Don O’Neal brought his brand-new Club 29 car home in fourth after starting 13th in the Clint Bowyer Racing entry. Tim McCreadie rounded out the top five finishers.

“It’s been so long since we’ve won a race this year, maybe they felt sorry for me,” joked Bloomquist after receiving several thunderous ovations from the huge crowd on hand. I think they did the right thing in watering the track before we went out. Everbody was going to go out there with a hard-right rear tire. I know some changed tires after they watered the track.”

“The car worked really well in the heat race. The car was a little tight at the start of the feature, but it really was working freely for most of the race. Every time you come here, there’s something a little different with the track surface.”

“The track was about as slippery as I have seen it. The Penske Shocks we had on worked perfectly. Thanks to Crop Production Services, Mark Martin, Mike Reece, Sweet Manufacturing, Base, Horton Coal, Sorbera Chiropractic, Petroff Towing, and Crossfit by Overton.”

Bloomquist took the lead at the start of the feature with Pearson running in second. Pearson stayed in second until Lanigan got by him on a lap 11 restart. Lanigan started to track down Bloomquist as the leader was encountering heavy traffic, but Lanigan slipped over the embankment in turn three and dropped to eighth place before he could recover and get back on the racing surface. Owens then moved to the second spot where he stayed the rest of the race.

Owens recorded his second straight podium finish of the weekend with this runner-up position. “He [Bloomquist] was just able to maneuver his car better around lapped traffic than I was. I got that clear track at the end but it was too late he was just too far out there. I want to thank all the fans for coming out tonight, it looked like a big crowd was here. We are looking forward to Duck River tomorrow night because the last time we were there, we ran terribly and I would like to make-up for that.”

Pearson was pleased with his second straight podium finish as well. “To come back tonight and have another strong finish says a lot about this race team. A win and a third against these guys, that’s tough to do. Carlton and Kemp Lamm were here tonight, and I would have liked to have won tonight for them, but we’ll take third and move onto Duck River.”

Completing the top ten were Steve Francis, Dennis Erb Jr., Darrell Lanigan, Jonathan Davenport, and Timothy Culp.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Saturday, April 1st, 2017
East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, AL

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 16.944 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Gregg Satterlee / 17.403 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Tim McCreadie, Steve Francis, Hudson O’Neal, Don O’Neal, Zach Leonhardi, Gregg Satterlee, Jason Fitzgerald

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Jimmy Owens, Timothy Culp, Jason Hiett, Clint Smith, Boom Briggs, Colton Flinner

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Jonathan Davenport, Dennis Erb, Jr., Josh Richards, Michael Page, Ryan Crane, Tod Darda

Feature Finish (60 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS
1 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $13,100
2 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $6,300
3 3 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $4,300
4 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,350
5 4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $3,050
6 7 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $2,500
7 9 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $2,200
8 2 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $2,000
9 6 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC $2,000
10 8 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $1,100
11 12 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,875
12 14 44 Clint Smith Senoia, GA $1,050
13 15 18x Michael Page Villa Rica, GA $1,025
14 10 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,700
15 17 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $1,700
16 19 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $1,000
17 20 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA $1,000
18 16 24 Zach Leonhardi Cartersville, GA $1,000
19 18 10 Ryan Crane Panama City, FL $1,000
20 21 91 Tod Darda LaGrange, GA $1,000
21 22 7F Jason Fitzgerald Middleburg, FL $1,000
22 11 1J Jason Hiett Oxford, AL $1,000


Race Statistics  

Entrants: 22
Lap Leaders: Scott Bloomquist (Laps 1 – 60)
Cautions: Jason Hiett (Lap 10); Gregg Satterlee (Lap 15)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: n/a
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Don O’Neal (Started: 13th; Finished: 4th; Advanced 9 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Tim McCreadie
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: n/a
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #1 – 15.8854 seconds)
Safecraft Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (60 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Scott Bloomquist
Time of Race: 23 minutes 22 seconds

   

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS
1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1305 $42,200
2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1275 $39,025
3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1245 $28,300
4 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC 1195 $16,700
5 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1190 $28,650
6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1165 $22,750
7 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 1025 $14,800
7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 1025 $12,500
9 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 985 $16,225
10 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 965 $11,650
11 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 900 $6,800
12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 880 $8,175
13 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA 800 $6,650
14 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA 780 $6,225
15 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR 755 $3,350

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Jimmy Owens captures National 100 victory at East Alabama Motor Speedway!
  2. Bloomquist Blisters Field in First Ever Visit to Attica Raceway Park
  3. Dennis Erb Racing Eyes East Alabama Motor Speedway on Heels of Hectic Speedweeks
  4. Vic Hill Handles Southern Nationals Field at Volunteer Speedway for $3,500 Victory!
  5. Chris Madden takes NDRL win at East Alabama Motor Speedway!
  6. Bloomquist Runs Away with Thursday East Bay Victory

Tagged with:

One comment

  1. Doug ODonald
    April 2, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Congrats Scott Bloomquist!!!!

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy