Bloomquist Handles the Field at East Alabama

PHENIX CITY, AL (April 1, 2017) – Scott Bloomquist made the win look easy on Saturday night as he led all 60 laps at East Alabama Motor Speedway. The win was also his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season. The 53-year-old reigning series champion took the lead at the start of the main event and never looked back as he dominated the competition.

Jimmy Owens’ Ramirez Motorsports, E3 Spark Plugs, Rocket made a late-race charge while Bloomquist was negotiating heavy lapped traffic, but fell short at the checkers. Earl Pearson Jr., in his Dunn-Benson Ford, Lucas Oil Racing TV, Longhorn Chassis, claimed third. Don O’Neal brought his brand-new Club 29 car home in fourth after starting 13th in the Clint Bowyer Racing entry. Tim McCreadie rounded out the top five finishers.

“It’s been so long since we’ve won a race this year, maybe they felt sorry for me,” joked Bloomquist after receiving several thunderous ovations from the huge crowd on hand. I think they did the right thing in watering the track before we went out. Everbody was going to go out there with a hard-right rear tire. I know some changed tires after they watered the track.”

“The car worked really well in the heat race. The car was a little tight at the start of the feature, but it really was working freely for most of the race. Every time you come here, there’s something a little different with the track surface.”

“The track was about as slippery as I have seen it. The Penske Shocks we had on worked perfectly. Thanks to Crop Production Services, Mark Martin, Mike Reece, Sweet Manufacturing, Base, Horton Coal, Sorbera Chiropractic, Petroff Towing, and Crossfit by Overton.”

Bloomquist took the lead at the start of the feature with Pearson running in second. Pearson stayed in second until Lanigan got by him on a lap 11 restart. Lanigan started to track down Bloomquist as the leader was encountering heavy traffic, but Lanigan slipped over the embankment in turn three and dropped to eighth place before he could recover and get back on the racing surface. Owens then moved to the second spot where he stayed the rest of the race.

Owens recorded his second straight podium finish of the weekend with this runner-up position. “He [Bloomquist] was just able to maneuver his car better around lapped traffic than I was. I got that clear track at the end but it was too late he was just too far out there. I want to thank all the fans for coming out tonight, it looked like a big crowd was here. We are looking forward to Duck River tomorrow night because the last time we were there, we ran terribly and I would like to make-up for that.”

Pearson was pleased with his second straight podium finish as well. “To come back tonight and have another strong finish says a lot about this race team. A win and a third against these guys, that’s tough to do. Carlton and Kemp Lamm were here tonight, and I would have liked to have won tonight for them, but we’ll take third and move onto Duck River.”

Completing the top ten were Steve Francis, Dennis Erb Jr., Darrell Lanigan, Jonathan Davenport, and Timothy Culp.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, April 1st, 2017

East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, AL

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 16.944 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Gregg Satterlee / 17.403 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Tim McCreadie, Steve Francis, Hudson O’Neal, Don O’Neal, Zach Leonhardi, Gregg Satterlee, Jason Fitzgerald

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Jimmy Owens, Timothy Culp, Jason Hiett, Clint Smith, Boom Briggs, Colton Flinner

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Jonathan Davenport, Dennis Erb, Jr., Josh Richards, Michael Page, Ryan Crane, Tod Darda

Feature Finish (60 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $13,100 2 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $6,300 3 3 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $4,300 4 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,350 5 4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $3,050 6 7 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $2,500 7 9 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $2,200 8 2 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $2,000 9 6 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC $2,000 10 8 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $1,100 11 12 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,875 12 14 44 Clint Smith Senoia, GA $1,050 13 15 18x Michael Page Villa Rica, GA $1,025 14 10 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,700 15 17 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $1,700 16 19 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $1,000 17 20 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA $1,000 18 16 24 Zach Leonhardi Cartersville, GA $1,000 19 18 10 Ryan Crane Panama City, FL $1,000 20 21 91 Tod Darda LaGrange, GA $1,000 21 22 7F Jason Fitzgerald Middleburg, FL $1,000 22 11 1J Jason Hiett Oxford, AL $1,000



Race Statistics

Entrants: 22

Lap Leaders: Scott Bloomquist (Laps 1 – 60)

Cautions: Jason Hiett (Lap 10); Gregg Satterlee (Lap 15)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: n/a

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Don O’Neal (Started: 13th; Finished: 4th; Advanced 9 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Tim McCreadie

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: n/a

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #1 – 15.8854 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (60 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Scott Bloomquist

Time of Race: 23 minutes 22 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1305 $42,200 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1275 $39,025 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1245 $28,300 4 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC 1195 $16,700 5 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1190 $28,650 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1165 $22,750 7 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 1025 $14,800 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 1025 $12,500 9 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 985 $16,225 10 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 965 $11,650 11 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 900 $6,800 12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 880 $8,175 13 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA 800 $6,650 14 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA 780 $6,225 15 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR 755 $3,350

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*