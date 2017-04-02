Bloomquist Handles the Field at East Alabama

PHENIX CITY, AL (April 1, 2017) – Scott Bloomquist made the win look easy on Saturday night as he led all 60 laps at East Alabama Motor Speedway. The win was also his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season. The 53-year-old reigning series champion took the lead at the start of the main event and never looked back as he dominated the competition.
Jimmy Owens’ Ramirez Motorsports, E3 Spark Plugs, Rocket made a late-race charge while Bloomquist was negotiating heavy lapped traffic, but fell short at the checkers. Earl Pearson Jr., in his Dunn-Benson Ford, Lucas Oil Racing TV, Longhorn Chassis, claimed third. Don O’Neal brought his brand-new Club 29 car home in fourth after starting 13th in the Clint Bowyer Racing entry. Tim McCreadie rounded out the top five finishers.
“It’s been so long since we’ve won a race this year, maybe they felt sorry for me,” joked Bloomquist after receiving several thunderous ovations from the huge crowd on hand. I think they did the right thing in watering the track before we went out. Everbody was going to go out there with a hard-right rear tire. I know some changed tires after they watered the track.”
“The car worked really well in the heat race. The car was a little tight at the start of the feature, but it really was working freely for most of the race. Every time you come here, there’s something a little different with the track surface.”
“The track was about as slippery as I have seen it. The Penske Shocks we had on worked perfectly. Thanks to Crop Production Services, Mark Martin, Mike Reece, Sweet Manufacturing, Base, Horton Coal, Sorbera Chiropractic, Petroff Towing, and Crossfit by Overton.”
Bloomquist took the lead at the start of the feature with Pearson running in second. Pearson stayed in second until Lanigan got by him on a lap 11 restart. Lanigan started to track down Bloomquist as the leader was encountering heavy traffic, but Lanigan slipped over the embankment in turn three and dropped to eighth place before he could recover and get back on the racing surface. Owens then moved to the second spot where he stayed the rest of the race.
Owens recorded his second straight podium finish of the weekend with this runner-up position. “He [Bloomquist] was just able to maneuver his car better around lapped traffic than I was. I got that clear track at the end but it was too late he was just too far out there. I want to thank all the fans for coming out tonight, it looked like a big crowd was here. We are looking forward to Duck River tomorrow night because the last time we were there, we ran terribly and I would like to make-up for that.”
Pearson was pleased with his second straight podium finish as well. “To come back tonight and have another strong finish says a lot about this race team. A win and a third against these guys, that’s tough to do. Carlton and Kemp Lamm were here tonight, and I would have liked to have won tonight for them, but we’ll take third and move onto Duck River.”
Completing the top ten were Steve Francis, Dennis Erb Jr., Darrell Lanigan, Jonathan Davenport, and Timothy Culp.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Saturday, April 1st, 2017
East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, AL
Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 16.944 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Gregg Satterlee / 17.403 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Tim McCreadie, Steve Francis, Hudson O’Neal, Don O’Neal, Zach Leonhardi, Gregg Satterlee, Jason Fitzgerald
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Jimmy Owens, Timothy Culp, Jason Hiett, Clint Smith, Boom Briggs, Colton Flinner
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Jonathan Davenport, Dennis Erb, Jr., Josh Richards, Michael Page, Ryan Crane, Tod Darda
Feature Finish (60 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|1
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|$13,100
|2
|5
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$6,300
|3
|3
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$4,300
|4
|13
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$3,350
|5
|4
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$3,050
|6
|7
|15
|Steve Francis
|Bowling Green, KY
|$2,500
|7
|9
|28E
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|$2,200
|8
|2
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|$2,000
|9
|6
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Williamson, SC
|$2,000
|10
|8
|C8
|Timothy Culp
|Prattsville, AR
|$1,100
|11
|12
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$1,875
|12
|14
|44
|Clint Smith
|Senoia, GA
|$1,050
|13
|15
|18x
|Michael Page
|Villa Rica, GA
|$1,025
|14
|10
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,700
|15
|17
|99B
|Boom Briggs
|Bear Lake, PA
|$1,700
|16
|19
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Rochester Mills, PA
|$1,000
|17
|20
|75
|Colton Flinner
|Allison Park, PA
|$1,000
|18
|16
|24
|Zach Leonhardi
|Cartersville, GA
|$1,000
|19
|18
|10
|Ryan Crane
|Panama City, FL
|$1,000
|20
|21
|91
|Tod Darda
|LaGrange, GA
|$1,000
|21
|22
|7F
|Jason Fitzgerald
|Middleburg, FL
|$1,000
|22
|11
|1J
|Jason Hiett
|Oxford, AL
|$1,000
Race Statistics
Entrants: 22
Lap Leaders: Scott Bloomquist (Laps 1 – 60)
Cautions: Jason Hiett (Lap 10); Gregg Satterlee (Lap 15)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: n/a
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Don O’Neal (Started: 13th; Finished: 4th; Advanced 9 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Tim McCreadie
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: n/a
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #1 – 15.8854 seconds)
Safecraft Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (60 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Scott Bloomquist
Time of Race: 23 minutes 22 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|1305
|$42,200
|2
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|1275
|$39,025
|3
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|1245
|$28,300
|4
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Williamson, SC
|1195
|$16,700
|5
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|1190
|$28,650
|6
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|1165
|$22,750
|7
|28E
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|1025
|$14,800
|7
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|1025
|$12,500
|9
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|985
|$16,225
|10
|15
|Steve Francis
|Bowling Green, KY
|965
|$11,650
|11
|99B
|Boom Briggs
|Bear Lake, PA
|900
|$6,800
|12
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|880
|$8,175
|13
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Rochester Mills, PA
|800
|$6,650
|14
|75
|Colton Flinner
|Allison Park, PA
|780
|$6,225
|15
|C8
|Timothy Culp
|Prattsville, AR
|755
|$3,350
*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*
