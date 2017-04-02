English Sweeps Brownstown 2017 ULTIMATE BoB Season Opener

BROWNSTOWN, IN – Second generation driver Tanner English of Benton, KY drove the Seay Motors Rocket to a clean sweep on Saturday night in the 2017 season opener for the ULTIMATE Battle of the Bluegrass Super Late Model Series at Brownstown Speedway. English was undefeated for the night.

English was the fast qualifier with a lap around Brownstown Speedway in 13.098 seconds, he won his ten-lap heat race to earn the outside front row starting spot, and then led all 30 laps of the main event. He did it all Saturday night, as he even carried the American Flag for the National Anthem to start the evening’s festivities.

Despite eight caution flags, English was able to open up as much as a full straightaway lead on the second-place car, and his margin of victory was 1.703 seconds. While English was in command at the point, positions second on back were hotly contested throughout the 30-lap race.

Jered Bailey of Bedford, IN finished second in the Bailey Racing Special after a race long battle for the second spot with the defending ULTIMATE Battle of the Bluegrass Champion Jeremy Hines of Seymour, IN. Jason Jameson of Lawrenceburg, IN took the third spot in the M.G.L. Auto Sales Club 29.

Adam Bowman of Seymour, IN was the Hard Charger of the Race after starting 13th and finishing fourth in the Bowman Motorsports Black Diamond. The fifth spot went to Chad Stapleton of Edinburgh, IN in the Sub Surface of Indiana Special, and Hines slipped off the race track with five laps to go and fell back to finish sixth in the Jason Ayers Trucking Longhorn.

Britan Godsey of Mitchell, IN took the seventh spot in the Kevin Walls TNT, and Matt Bex of Avoca, IN was eighth in the All-Star Performance Rocket. John Whitney of Clarksville, OH drove the Carthage Auto Revolution to a ninth-place finish, and John Baker Jr. of French Lick, IN rounded out the top ten in the Baker’s Hillham Garage Rocket.

Hines won the first ten-lap Heat Race to earn the pole position and he led the field down for the start. The first of eight caution flags came out on the first lap when Bowman and Alan Magner of North Vernon, IN in the Borgman Farms Barry Wright tangled in turn two. That created a complete restart.

On the next try, English from the outside front row starting hole took the lead from Hines coming off the second turn. Hines, Bailey, Stapleton and Jameson followed in second through fifth respectively. The second caution came out on lap two when Jeff Wilson of Butlerville, IN stalled the Jim Beeman Lumber Mastersbilt on the backstretch.

With the Delaware Double-File Restart, English, out front in the row all by himself took off from the point, but the battle for second was on, as Bailey worked inside Hines to take the second spot. Once Hines built up his momentum on the high side of Brownstown Speedway, he sailed around the outside of Bailey on lap five to retake the second position.

The yellow caution bulb was lit on lap seven when Stapleton stalled on the backstretch. English had Hines, Bailey, Jameson, Devin Gilpin of Columbus, IN in the Dasco Race Supply Sweet/Bloomquist, Bex, Magner, Levi Ashby of Cumberland Furnace, TN in The Wheel Shop Rocket, and Austyn Mills of Cincinnati, OH in the Carthage Auto Parts Swartz doubled up four rows deep behind him for the restart.

The racing was fast and furious behind the leader, who if you were just watching him, you missed some great racing behind English. The caution came out on lap eight when Bex sailed off the second turn, but there were wholesale position changes for the next restart. English was the leader followed by Hines, Bailey, Jameson, Gilpin, Magner, Mills, Bowman, Whitney and Ashby.

On the restart, Bailey dove underneath Hines to take the second spot, but once again, Hines was up to the challenge, as the champ sailed around the outside of Bailey on lap 11 to regain the second position. Whitney spun in turn four on lap 12 to make the yellow cloth wave over the field.

Hines changed strategy for this restart and he chose the inside in an effort to keep Bailey from diving underneath him. Bailey liked the outside too, as he passed Hines on the high side when the field went back to green. Hines then showed Bailey he was good on the bottom as well, and he drove under Bailey for second on lap 13.

English missed all of the good racing action because it was a full straightaway behind him at the halfway point of the race. Lap 15 also saw Bailey pass Hines on the outside for second. A lap 19 caution flag for debris set up a wild restart that saw Hines sail around the outside of Bailey for second, and after restarting in the fifth spot, Mills went to the inside of Bailey to make it a three-wide battle for second.

Mills drove under Bailey down the backstretch to take over the third spot. Bailey regrouped and got back by Mills for the third spot on lap 24. On lap 25, Hines slipped off the track and lost several spots, and Mills broke something and spun on lap 26 to bring out the final caution flag. The field lined up single-file for the five lap dash to the finish.

English led Bailey, Jameson, Bowman, Stapleton, Hines, Godsey, Whitney, Baker and Bex down for the restart. English once again showed the same strength he had displayed all night and pulled away unchallenged to a half straightaway lead to the checkered flag.

The next race for the ULTIMATE Battle of the Bluegrass Super Late Model Series competitors is an optional National points race at Virginia Motor Speedway in Jamaica, VA on April 8. The 60-lap $20,000-to-win, $575-to-start Aaron’s King of the Commonwealth is the richest single-day event in Regional Super Late Model racing.

In the Virginia Motor Speedway National event, ULTIMATE Battle of the Bluegrass drivers can use the points earned in this race to replace an ULTIMATE BoB Regional event total of lesser value in the season point totals.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF ROUND 1 AT BROWNSTOWN SPEEDWAY IN BROWNSTOWN, IN ON 4/1/17:

POS STRT CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN LAPS $ WON

1. 2 96 Tanner English Benton, KY 30 $3,000

2. 3 24 Jered Bailey Bedford, IN 30 $1,500

3. 5 16 Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN 30 $1,000

4. 13 77 Adam Bowman Seymour, IN 30 $800

5. 4 32 Chad Singleton Edinburgh, IN 30 $700

6. 1 5h Jeremy Hines Seymour, IN 30 $600

7. 14 14b Britan Godsey Mitchell, IN 30 $550

8. 8 80 Matt Bex Avoca, IN 30 $525

9. 17 15 John Whitney Clarksville, OH 30 $500

10. 15 22j John Baker Jr. French Lick, IN 30 $475

11. 9 1am Austyn Mills Cincinnati, OH 25 $450

12. 6 1G Devin Gilpin Columbus, IN 18 $425

13. 11 17m Alan Magner North Vernon, IN 18 $410

14. 7 55 Jeff Wilson Butlerville, IN 17 $400

15. 10 1a Levi Ashby Cumberland Furn, TN 16 $400

16. 18 79 Troy Worrick Marion, IN 7 $400

17. 16 61 Caleb Ashby Cunningham, TN 1 $400

18. 12 14v Nathan Vawter Columbus, IN 0 $0 DNS

19. 19 114 Steve Godsey Bedford, IN 0 $0 DNS

ENTRIES: 19

FAST QUALIFIER: English, 13.098 Seconds

PROVISIONALS: None

LEAD CHANGES: None

LAPS LED: English, 1-30

HARD CHARGER: Bowman (started 13th and finished 4th)

CAUTIONS: 8

MARGIN OF VICTORY: 1.703 Seconds

TIME OF THE RACE: 34 Minutes and 46.364 Seconds

GROUP QUALIFYING:

GROUP 1: POS CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN CHASSIS TIME 1 5h Jeremy Hines Seymour, IN Longhorn 13.345 2 55 Jeff Wilson Butlerville, IN Mastersbilt 13.481 3 24 Jared Bailey Bedford, IN Not Listed 13.583 4 1am Austin Mills Cincinnati, OH Swartz 13.600 5 77 Adam Bowman Seymour, IN Black Diamond 13.608 6 17m Alan Magner North Vernon, IN Barry Wright 13.748 7 16 Jason Jamison Lawrenceburg, IN Club 29 13.954 8 15 John Whitney Clarksville, OH Revolution 14.274 9 22j Ray Baker Jr. French Lick, IN Rocket NT 10 114 Steve Godsey Bedford, IN Mastersbilt NT GROUP 2: POS CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN CHASSIS TIME 1 96 Tanner English Benton, KY Rocket 13.098 2 32 Chad Stapleton Edinburgh, IN Not Listed 13.404 3 61 Caleb Ashby Cunningham, TN Swartz 13.832 4 1g Devin Gilpin Columbus, IN Sweet/Bloomquist 13.881 5 80 Matt Bex Avoca, IN Rocket 14.177 6 14v Nathan Vawter Columbus, IN TNT 14.442 7 14b Britan Godsey Mitchell. IN TNT 14.527 8 1a Levi Ashby Cumberland Furn., TN Rocket NT 9 79 Troy Worrick Marion, IN Not Listed NT

HEAT RACES – 10 LAPS:

1ST HEAT: 1. Hines; 2. Bailey; 3. Jameson; 4. Wilson; 5. Mills; 6. Magner; 7. Bowman; 8. Baker; 9. Whitney; 10. S. Godsey DNS.

2ND HEAT: 1. English; 2. Stapleton; 3. Gilpin; 4. Bex; 5. L. Ashby; 6. Vawter; 7. B. Godsey; 8. C. Ashby; 9. Worrick DNS.

THE 2017 MARKETING PARTNERS FOR THE ULTIMATE BATTLE OF THE BLUEGRASS SUPER LATE MODEL SERIES ARE HOOSIER RACING TIRE, AMERICAN RACER TIRES, VP RACING FUEL, BEYEA HEADERS, ROCKET CHASSIS, TNT RACE CARS, ARIZONA SPORT SHIRTS, ROCK AUTO.COM, AND THOMAS CLARKE PERFORMANCE.