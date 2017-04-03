Krup Wins Terre Haute Modified Opener Over Strong Field

(Terre Haute, IN) The season opening event for the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds was a good one, as 20 top notch Modified stars were on hand. It was the first of seven events for the division at the track this season and in the end, it was the Mt. Carmel, Illinois driver, Will Krup cruising to victory in the support show for the Sumar Classic.

Krup was fast as soon as he unloaded. Setting fast time in his group of cars for the practice/qualifying session. The K9 backed that up with a heat win over Richie Lex, who won the season ender last year, and Brian Shaw, who is always strong at the track.

Shaping up to be his biggest challenger was AJ Fike, who finished second in the Modifieds at last year’s Sumar. Fike was fastest in his group for qualifying and backed it up with a heat win. That slated Krup and Fike alongside one another for the feature event.

When the green dropped on the A-main event, Krup raced out front to immediately pace the field as Fike dropped into second. Lex, the third place starter, started hounding Fike for second and took the spot just two laps into the race.

As the laps wore down, it was clear to see that Krup had the field covered, while Lex, Fike, Shaw, and Josh Harris battled in the top five. After their shuffling settled, Fike claimed second for the second year in a row, while Harris, Lex, and Shaw completed the top five. Rounding out the top ten were Jay Humphrey, Curt Rhodes, Matthew Tiller, Lee Hobbs, and Gabriel Kirtley.

The next Modified race at the Action Track is on Sunday, April 30 as part of the 2017 Spring Fling. Running in addition to the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds are the MSCS Sprint Cars. Full info will be posted at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.

Scott’s Custom Colors Modified Feature

1) K9 Will Krup

2) 69 AJ Fike

3) 22 Josh Harris

4) 7LEX Richie Lex

5) 1S Brian Shaw

6) 6J Jay Humphrey

7) 10 Curt Rhodes

8) 18T Matthew Tiller

9) H0 Lee Hobbs

10) K7 Gabriel Kirtley

11) 4X Michael Fish

12) 89W Rick Weitekamp

13) 96 Cole Parker

14) 12K Daren Krockenberger

15) 40A Alex Reed

16) 11M Josh McDaniel

17) 40 RJ Pruitt

18) 92 Kenny Carmichael

19) 29 Aaron Zellers

20) 34 James Walters