Bad Boy 98 Highlights Busy Month of April

BATAVIA, OH (April 4, 2017) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make their first of two visits, in 2017, to Batesville Motor Speedway – this week. The lightning-fast 3/8-mile oval, located in Batesville, AR, will host the annual Bad Boy 98, Friday-Saturday, April 7th-8th. The event is co-sanctioned with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – Presented by Lucas Oil.

The action will get underway on Friday night, April 7th with Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Hot Laps, Miller Welders Time Trials and Heat Races, to set the starting field for the Bad Boy 98. On Saturday, April 8th, the festivities will begin with an autograph session for fans to meet the nation’s top dirt late model drivers, as well as several regional standouts and other top drivers from around the country. Following the autograph session will be two B-Mains, to complete the starting grid for the 98-lap, $20,000-to-win main event. Other divisions in competition this weekend include: Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Front Wheel Drives, and Modifieds. For tickets and more information, visit: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com or call the track office at: (870) 251-0011.

Bad Boy Mowers will have several models on display and show a huge presence this weekend at Batesville Motor Speedway. With their state-of-the-art manufacturing muscle and ever-growing workforce, located in the heart of the Ozark Mountains, Bad Boy Mowers is the classic American manufacturing and the classic American success story that lives on – and is stronger than ever. Bad Boy Mowers continues to buck the industry by building the strongest, most powerful mowers – for the best value – packed with innovation not found on any other mower in their class. The result has made them the fastest growing mower company in the world. Bad Boy Mowers is located at 102 Industrial Drive, Batesville, AR 72501. To learn more about Bad Boy Mowers visit: www.badboymowers.com.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1535 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1435 -100 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC 1370 -165 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1370 -165 5 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1345 -190 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1315 -220 7 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1245 -290 8 28e Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 1230 -305 9 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 1215 -320 10 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 1160 -375 11 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1060 -475 12 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 1030 -505 13 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR 955 -580 14 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA 935 -600 15 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA 905 -630

Track Information:

Batesville Motor Speedway

Phone Number: 870-251-0011

Tracks Promoter: Mooney Starr

Location: 5090 Heber Springs Road, Batesville, AR 72550

Website: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Batesville Motor Speedway April 7th-8th:

Fronts – Hoosier Rib 1350, LM40

Left Rear – Hoosier LM40

Right Rear – Hoosier LM40 (no cutting, no siping)

Batesville Motor Speedway April 7th-8th Event Purse:

$20,000-to-win: 1. $20,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,100, 8. $2,000, 9. $1,800, 10. $1,750, 11. $1,650, 12. $1,600, 13. $1,550, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,450, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,350, 18. $1,300, 19. $1,250, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200