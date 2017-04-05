Belle-Clair & Tri-City Speedway cancel racing for Friday, April 7th! Both tracks with big events for their next scheduled race!

By Jimmy Dearing – St. Louis, MO (April 5th, 2017) Mother Nature continues to play havoc with area race tracks. With over two inches of rain today on an already soaked ground, both Tri-City Speedway and Belle-Clair Speedway have been forced to cancel their racing program scheduled for this Friday, April 5th.

Tri-City Speedway will resume racing next Friday, April 14th with the Deuces Wild event featuring $2,000 to win for the three divisions featuring MOWA Sprints, UMP Late Models & UMP Modifieds! Their will also be an Easter Egg Hunt for the kids and the 1st Annual Miss Tri-City Speedway Pageant! Grandstand admission for the Deuces Wild event will be $20 with kids 12 years and younger free in the grandstands. Pit passes will be $35 with kids 12 and under only $15 for pit passes. Pits will open at 3pm and grandstands will open at 5pm. But before racing on Friday, April 14th, Tri-City Speedway will have an open practice session on Wednesday, April 12th from 6pm to 8:30pm. All gates will open for practice at 5pm.

Belle-Clair Speedway will resume their racing on Friday, April 21st with the Bob Johnston Classic featuring the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget Series, Speedway Motors POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro Sprints, UMP DIRTcar Late Models & Jr. Sprints!

For more information on these two tracks and their events, visit www.belleclairspeedway.com and www.tricityspeedway.net.