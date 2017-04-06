Outlaw Karts Race into Belle-Clair Speedway

Zach Daum, local sprint car driver and midget champion, is now promoting a series for both open and 250 outlaw karts at the Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville, Illinois. Races will take place once a month on Tuesday nights with the exception of an added race in September – see full schedule below.
Pit passes for all ages will be $25 at the gate with general admission $12 and those 12 and under free. Draw will close at 7 pm with drivers meeting and hotlaps to follow.
The open class will be paying $350 to win each night with the 250’s paying $150 to win. Both classes will also have the option to enter a point fund to be paid at the end of the season.
If you are interested in sponsoring a full night of racing or simply a heat race, hard charger award, etc please get ahold of us on our Facebook page! 5d Composites will be offering up a free tail cone as a contingency prize every race night to a randomly selected racer in the open class A main.
Race Schedule:
April 18th
May 16th
June 20th
July 11th
August 8th
September 5th
September 19th
October 3rd
For more information please see us on Facebook: Belle-Clair Bullring Outlaw Karts (@BelleClairOutlaws).