Outlaw Karts Race into Belle-Clair Speedway

Zach Daum, local sprint car driver and midget champion, is now promoting a series for both open and 250 outlaw karts at the Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville, Illinois. Races will take place once a month on Tuesday nights with the exception of an added race in September – see full schedule below.

Pit passes for all ages will be $25 at the gate with general admission $12 and those 12 and under free. Draw will close at 7 pm with drivers meeting and hotlaps to follow.

The open class will be paying $350 to win each night with the 250’s paying $150 to win. Both classes will also have the option to enter a point fund to be paid at the end of the season.

 

If you are interested in sponsoring a full night of racing or simply a heat race, hard charger award, etc please get ahold of us on our Facebook page! 5d Composites will be offering up a free tail cone as a contingency prize every race night to a randomly selected racer in the open class A main.

 

Race Schedule:

April 18th

May 16th

June 20th

July 11th

August 8th

September 5th

September 19th

October 3rd

 

For more information please see us on Facebook: Belle-Clair Bullring Outlaw Karts (@BelleClairOutlaws).

