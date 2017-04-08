Tim McCreadie on the Pole for Bad Boy 98

LOCUST GROVE, AR (April 7, 2017) – Tim McCreadie and Jimmy Owens will make-up the front row for Saturday night’s Bad Boy 98 at the Batesville Motor Speedway. The 98-lap main event will pay $20,000 to win for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

McCreadie started off Eibach Springs Heat #1 with a victory in the Coffey-McCreadie Enterprises, Sweeteners Plus, Pro Power Racing Engines, Longhorn Chassis. McCreadie was the fastest qualifier in Group A of Miller Welders Time Trials and darted to the lead at the start of his heat. After early challenges from Darrell Lanigan, McCreadie pulled away to a convincing win for the former COMP Cams Topless 100 victor. Lanigan came across the line in second, followed by the current LOLMDS point leader, Scott Bloomquist. Brandon Sheppard claimed the fourth and final transfer spot.

Arkansas native, Jack Sullivan and pole-sitter, Don O’Neal battled hard for the early lead in FK Rod Ends Heat #2. Sullivan eventually pulled away for the win in the Pannell Chipping, Triple A Diesel Service, Rocket Chassis. Defending Lucas Oil MLRA Champion, Jesse Stovall wrestled the runner-up spot from O’Neal at the finish. O’Neal finished third and Hall-of-Fame driver, Billy Moyer picked up the final transfer position coming home in fourth place.

Jimmy Owens; the Miller Welders Overall Fast Qualifier among the 45 entrants on Friday night; saw first-time Batesville visitor Gregg Satterlee grab the lead at the start of Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3. Satterlee led first two circuits, but Owens forged ahead and never looked back to claim the win for the Ramirez Motorsports, E3 Spark Plugs, Red Bone Fishing and Rental, Rocket Chassis. Satterlee crossed the finish line in second with Earl Pearson Jr. and Shannon Babb third and fourth respectively.

QA1 Heat Race #4 belonged to Josh Richards. Richards had made one previous trip to Batesville as a crew member for Steve Francis. Richards’ Best Performance Motorsports, Valvoline, Rocket Chassis entry led all 12 laps to take the win. Batesville natives Billy Moyer Jr. and Wendell Wallace both advanced to the $20,000 feature event as they came home second and third. Garrett Alberson charged from the sixth spot to claim the fourth and final transfer position.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, April 7th, 2017

Bad Boy 98

Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 14.093 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 13.941 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Darrell Lanigan, Scott Bloomquist, Brandon Sheppard, Hudson O’Neal, Zachary McMillan, Morgan Bagley, Terry Phillips, Travis Ashley, Logan Martin, Austin Theiss, Tanner Kellick

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jack Sullivan, Jesse Stovall, Don O’Neal, Billy Moyer, Ricky Thornton Jr., Stacy Taylor, Dennis Erb, Jr., Tyler Erb, Robert Baker, Jon Mitchell, Jonathan Rowan

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Gregg Satterlee, Earl Pearson, Jr., Shannon Babb, Jared Landers, Steve Francis, Brandon Wilson, BJ Robinson, Colton Flinner, Austin Rettig, Joseph Gorby

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Billy Moyer, Jr., Wendell Wallace, Garrett Alberson, Hunter Rasdon, Kyle Beard, Mason Oberkramer, Gavin Landers, Boom Briggs, David Payne, Timothy Culp

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Line Up (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Hudson O’Neal 71 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr. Zachary McMillan 14z 27T Stacy Taylor Morgan Bagley 14m 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Terry Phillips 75P 91 Tyler Erb Travis Ashley 997 4 Robert Baker Logan Martin 36 5m Jon Mitchell Austin Theiss 7d 56 Jonathan Rowan Tanner Kellick 3K

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Line Up (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Jared Landers 777 R5 Hunter Rasdon Steve Francis 15 86 Kyle Beard Brandon Wilson 00 93 Mason Oberkramer BJ Robinson 1b 77 Gavin Landers Colton Flinner 75 99B Boom Briggs Austin Rettig 94 7P David Payne Joseph Gorby 9 C8 Timothy Culp

Feature Line Up (98 Laps):