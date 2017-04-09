McCreadie Wins Bad Boy 98 at Batesville Motor Speedway

LOCUST GROVE, AR (April 8, 2017) – Tim McCreadie held off Scott Bloomquist to win the Bad Boy 98 on Saturday night at the Batesville Motor Speedway. McCreadie and his Sweeteners Plus, Pro Power Racing Engines, Longhorn Chassis earned $20,000 for the victory in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and COMP Cams Super Dirt Series co-sanctioned event.

McCreadie bolted to the lead at the start of the 98-lap main event and held off several challengers for his second LOLMDS win of the season. Bloomquist started ninth and finished second, followed by 14th starting Shannon Babb in the Donley Trucking, Petroff Towing, Rocket Chassis. Josh Richards’ Best Performance Motorsports, Dargie Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis came home in fourth. Don O’Neal’s Clint Bowyer Racing, Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Club 29 completed the top five.

“I want to thank the fans for coming out tonight. I hope we put on a good show for them. It’s not the Topless 100, but it feels just as good to win this race. I am a little speed sensitive. The car felt good in clean air. I just didn’t know where to be. I am glad I had Phillip [Snellen], my crew chief down there helping me out by giving me signals. I got lost out there a little bit just running the top. Then I went back to the middle,” said McCreadie in Lucas Oil Victory Lane.

Arkansas native, Jack Sullivan ran in second for the first eight laps of the race until Darrell Lanigan forged ahead of him. Lanigan then battled with Bloomquist who had quickly made his way to the front of the field after starting on the inside of the fourth row. Lanigan was running third when he slowed on lap 66 to bring out the caution – retiring from the remainder of the event.

A caution with 95 laps in the books set-up a three-lap shootout to the finish – but McCreadie got a good restart and kept Bloomquist at bay. “It was our night,” said McCreadie. “The scoreboard had some lights out on it and I thought there were 30 laps to go or something like that. They told us on the radio that there were three to go, so I was relieved about that.”

Bloomquist was pleased with his night, “Our car was good right from the start. I would have liked to have had some more time to work on the car during the break before the feature, but it turned out o.k. for us. We would get close to him [McCreadie] in traffic and then a caution would come out. His car was good out front with no traffic. We just couldn’t get enough momentum to get by him. I want to thank Reece Monument Company, Mark Martin Automotive, Crop Production Services, and all of our other great sponsors for making this possible.”

Shannon Babb was thrilled with his finish as well, “We are extremely happy with this car. This is only the fourth race we have run this year and these guys have been racing since January and February. I always look forward to coming here to race. The track was good tonight, and we passed a lot of good cars in this race. Our car was good up high, in the middle and down low. I don’t know what happened to Earl [Pearson] at the end, it was a tough break for those guys.

Completing the top ten were Jack Sullivan, Steve Francis, Billy Moyer Jr., Dennis Erb Jr., and Gregg Satterlee.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, April 8th, 2017

Bad Boy 98

Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 14.093 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 13.941 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Darrell Lanigan, Scott Bloomquist, Brandon Sheppard, Hudson O’Neal, Zachary McMillan, Morgan Bagley, Terry Phillips, Travis Ashley, Logan Martin, Austin Theiss, Tanner Kellick

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jack Sullivan, Jesse Stovall, Don O’Neal, Billy Moyer, Ricky Thornton Jr., Stacy Taylor, Dennis Erb, Jr., Tyler Erb, Robert Baker, Jon Mitchell, Jonathan Rowan

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Gregg Satterlee, Earl Pearson, Jr., Shannon Babb, Jared Landers, Steve Francis, Brandon Wilson, BJ Robinson, Colton Flinner, Austin Rettig, Joseph Gorby

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Billy Moyer, Jr., Wendell Wallace, Garrett Alberson, Hunter Rasdon, Kyle Beard, Mason Oberkramer, Gavin Landers, Boom Briggs, David Payne, Timothy Culp

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Zachary McMillan, Dennis Erb, Jr., Ricky Thornton Jr., Tyler Erb, Terry Phillips, Stacy Taylor, Morgan Bagley, Travis Ashley, Robert Baker, Jon Mitchell, Jonathan Rowan, Austin Theiss, Tanner Kellick, Logan Martin-DNS

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jared Landers, Steve Francis, Kyle Beard, Hunter Rasdon, Gavin Landers, Boom Briggs, Brandon Wilson, BJ Robinson, Austin Rettig, David Payne, Joseph Gorby, Colton Flinner, Mason Oberkramer, Timothy Culp

Feature Finish (98 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $20,800 2 9 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $11,000 3 14 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $6,000 4 4 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $4,700 5 11 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $4,300 6 3 18X Jack Sullivan Greenbrier, AR $2,500 7 20 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $2,800 8 8 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $2,000 9 21 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $2,500 10 6 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $1,850 11 24 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $2,350 12 18 777 Jared Landers Batesville, AR $1,600 13 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,450 14 17 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,200 15 7 00 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO $1,450 16 23 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $2,100 17 16 F5 Garrett Alberson Las Cruces, NM $1,350 18 12 6m Wendell Wallace Batesville, AR $1,300 19 22 86 Kyle Beard Trumann, AR $1,250 20 13 B5 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $1,200 21 25 R5 Hunter Rasdon Jonesboro, AR $1,200 22 10 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,000 23 19 14z Zachary McMillan Gladewater, TX $1,200 24 15 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $1,200 25 5 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,900 26 26 5m Jon Mitchell Texarkana, TX $1,200 27 27 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA $1,200



Race Statistics

Entrants: 45

Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1 – 98)

Cautions: Colton Flinner (Lap 23); Boom Briggs (Lap 41); Darrell Lanigan (Lap 66); Hunter Rasdon (Lap 95)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Boom Briggs, Timothy Culp

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: Colton Flinner

Wrisco Feature Winner: Tim McCreadie

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Steve Francis (Started: 20th; Finished: 7th; Advanced 13 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Scott Bloomquist

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Pro Power Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Phillip Snellen (Tim McCreadie)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Lap #1 – 15.472 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Tim McCreadie

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tim McCreadie

Time of Race: 44 minutes 40 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1765 $59,700 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1645 $45,425 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1630 $50,600 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1490 $26,925 5 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1470 $32,400 6 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1450 $31,525 7 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 1415 $20,250 8 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC 1370 $18,575 9 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 1355 $16,650 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 1340 $16,400 11 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1220 $12,175 12 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 1180 $10,425 13 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR 1130 $7,500 14 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA 1115 $9,350 15 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA 1030 $8,225

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*