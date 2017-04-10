McCreadie BAD BOY at BATESVILLE

by Don Martin

Tim McCreadie of Watertown, NY dominated the Bad Boy Mowers event at Batesville Motor Speedway this past Saturday night leading all 98 laps on the 3/8 banked clay oval. The event was sanctioned by Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series and co-sanctioned by the Competition Cams Dirt Late Model Series and of course promoted by Mooney Starr. McCreadie driving his Longhorn Chassis with Pro Power Racing engines under the hood took home $20,000 with the win.

45 Competitors were on hand with Jimmy Owens setting quick time with a 13.941 lap time. He was the only driver under 14 seconds. Heats were won by Tim McCreadie, Jimmy Owens, Jack Sullivan, and Josh Richards. Jared Landers and Hudson O’Neal each won a consolation race on Saturday night. Notables missing the show included two World of Outlaw regulars Morgan Bagley and Tyler Erb. Ricky Thornton Jr., and Terry Phillips also missed the show.

TMAC may have led all 98 laps but with the lapped traffic and not knowing where Bloomquist and Lanigan were on the track since he does not have a mirror makes it a little tough. Tim told me afterwards the car was terrible after hot laps and the team went back to Friday night’s heat race setup. He told me afterwards, you always want to start up front, but sometimes it’s a disadvantage because you can’t see whats going on behind you, and guys running second and third can move around the race and also see where the leader is running, so sometimes starting a row or so back is not that bad especially tonight at Batesville the track was pretty good. The lapped cars made it tough they were racing two and three wide. Tim also knew Scott was definitely going to be the guy to beat just like he is everywhere. Anytime you give Scott these type of conditions we raced on this evening and with his track record at Batesville you can never count him out. Tim said that is why this win feels special to me, beating him here and holding him off for more than half the race, it feels good and our car was really good out front. Tim felt like the only way they were going to beat him was in lapped traffic because out front nobody could really stay with him. The car was just exceptional in clean air, my crew chief Philip Snellen do a good job giving me signals and preparing the car.

Bloomer came home second after starting ninth. He had a great battle with Darrell Lanigan. The two raced hard for most of the race before Langian pulled in with a broken rear end. Shannon Babb was really fast at the end. He drove from 14th to 3rd, and might have been the fastest car running at the checkers. Babb did not go to Florida so he is just now getting up to speed and mentioned after the race coming here to race with these guys and finishing 3rd gives him ton of confidence going forward. Josh Richards come home fourth with Don O’Neal rounding out the top five. Steve Francis finished sixth after coming out of the consi and starting 20th in his Captial Race Car. Hometown boy Billy Moyer Jr., Dennis Erb Jr., and Gregg Satterlee rounded out the top ten. Satterlee ran as high as third and fell back at the end making the wrong tire choice.

The tour will be back in action in two weeks as they head out East. Scott Bloomquist holds a 100 point lead over Josh Richards and Tim McCreadie.