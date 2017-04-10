Quad City Speedway Results 4/9/17

Street Stock: Heat 1: 1. Joe Bonney, 2. CHuck Fox, 3. Brandon Setser, 4. ROb Nylin, 5. Mike Anderson,
Feature: 1. Rob Nylin, 2. Joe Bonney, 3. Brandon Setser, 4. Mike Anderson, 5. Eric Sanders, 6. Chuck Fox, 7. Zach Huston
Sport Mods: Heat 1: 1. Brandon Jewell, 2 .Virgil Paul Jr, 3. Kevin Dickey. 4. Rick Wages, 5. Jared Coppejans. Heat 2: 1. Brandt Cole, 2. Kevin Goben, 3. Casey Wages, 4. Dustin Schram, 5. David Norton
Feature: 1. Dustin Schram, 2. Casey Wages, 3. Jared Coppejans, 4. Drew Burk, 5. David Norton, 6. Rick Wages. 7. Virgal Paul Jr., 8. Brandt Cole, 9. Drew Wise, 10. Kevin Goben, 11. Brandon Jewell, 12. Donnie Cole, 13. Digger Dawson, 14. Kevin Dickey, 15. Jeremy Gustaf, 16. Jake Whittington
Mod Lites: Heat 1: 1. Jon Padilla, 2. RJ Gonzales, 3. Scott Sappington, Jr. 4. Mitch Strayer, 5. Clint Morehouse.
Feature: 1. RJ GOnzales, 2. Jon Padilla, 3. Scott Sappington, Jr., 4. Mitch Strayer, 5. Clint Moreouse, 6. Brian Schnell
Modifieds: Heat 1: Jim Sandusky, 2. Rob Toland, 3. Doug Crampton, 4. Eric Barnes, 5. Tim Hamburg Heat 2: 1. Matt Werner, 2. Jason Pershy, 3. Chris Lawrence, 4. TJ Patz, 5. Brandon Durbin
Feature: 1. Jason Pershy, 2. Eric Barnes, 3. Matt Werner, 4. Tim Hamburg, 5. Chris Lawrence. 6. Doug Crampton, 7. Jim Sandusky, 8. Rob Toland, 9. Leland Bushong, 10. TJ Patz, 11. Mike Garland, 12. Casey Franks, 13. Milo Veloz, 14. Brandon Durbin
Late Model: Heat 1. Gary Webb, 2. Jeremy Hurst, 3. Mike Zemo, 4. Todd Malmstrom, 5. Phil Anderson
Feature: 1. Jeramiah Hurst, 2. Michael Zemo, Jr. 3. Gary Webb, 4 Todd Malmstrom, 5. Phil Anderson, 6. Robert Toland, 7. Tim Dennis, Tegan Evans
4 Cylnders: Heat 1: 1. Rob Harding, Jr., 2. Ken Stogdell, 3. Steven Rangel, 4. Dustin Begyn, 5. Thomas Adams Heat 2: 1. Dustin Forbes, 2. Cody Brewster, 3. Dan Dillin, 4. Jake Smith, 5. Josh Lane.
Feature: 1. Dustin Forbes, 2. Cody Brewster, 3. Josh Lane, 4. Steven Rangel, 5. Trevor Carpenter, 6. Lisa Benningfield, 7. Mark Dennis, 8. Cory Spencer, 9. Charles Shork, 10. Catherine Guyton, 11. Rob Harding, 12. Thomas Adams, 13. Dustin Begyn, 14. Ken Stogdell, 15. Dan Dillin, 16. Jake Smith, 17. Andrew Francis, DNS