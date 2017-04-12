Central Missouri Speedway Season Opener Saturday, April 15th!



CMS Public Relations

April 11, 2017

(Warrensburg, MO) The 2017 race season begins this Saturday, April 15th at Central Missouri Speedway in five weekly racing classes including USRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, USRA B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. After another successful pre-season car show and practice session, in which 50 race teams showed up to test and tune their race cars for the season, it’s time to get down to business!

Drivers and fans will be greeted to a revamped track surface as 40 loads of clay were added after last season was completed. Attendees will also notice ongoing construction on the CMS Party Barn as renovations on the building continue for a grand-opening later in the season in May.

For the first time at CMS, B-Mod drivers have a chance to compete for valuable and coveted USRA National Points. With last year’s average car count in the B-Mod division over 20 every week, it only made sense for drivers to have a shot at USRA National Points and with the addition of CMS into the equation there could be a changing of the guard in who competes weekly and who drops in from time-to-time to collect points in the ultra-competitive class.

Mod-Lites have been a fan-favorite guest class in years past at CMS but in 2017, the class receives a warm welcome by the speedway and the fans in becoming a weekly racing division. The class is virtually on the edge of exploding in the area and fans will surely be delighted at the site of these cars hitting the banks of CMS week after week turning some of the fastest speeds ever recorded at the track. Mod-Lites will compete in the Stars Modified Lite Heartland Central Region for an overall Championship. Justin Rafferty from Hallsville is expected to defend his 2016 Stars Region Championship.

Family fun will also be on the program this weekend as the Dairy Queen Grill and Chill and Zaxby’s Restaurant mascots will entertain the kids for some extra fun on opening night. Pits gates open at 4:30, grandstands at 5 with a pit meeting 6:30, hot laps at 7:00 and racing beginning at 7:30.

General admission adults $12, Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $10, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Seniors 80 and older may receive free pit admission courtesy of promoter Earl Walls, who recently celebrated his own 80th birthday! All pit passes are $30.

CMS is located 3.5-miles north of Warrensburg, MO from the junction of Highways 50 and 13 in Warrensburg just north of the new Hwy 13 by-pass round-a-bout, or from the Higginsville exit off I-70, head south on Highway 13 for twelve and half miles.

Keep up with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Keep up with CMS news and information by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

CMS wishes to thank its 2017 primary sponsors for their support including Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Budweiser, KMZU 100.7 FM, Sunoco Race Fuels, Midwest Coatings, Better Country KIX 105.7, KSDL, and KSIS FM, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KRLI FM 103.9 & KAOL 101.3 FM The Grenade, Pepsi, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City, College Town Apartments of Warrensburg, and Heartland Waste.

The list of 2017 business partners includes: Batliner Recycling, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Wheel Alignment, OK Tire Stores, Economy Lumber & Hardware, blue Springs Truck Line Inc., Brooks Auto LLC, Rick Darling Racing Engines/Head Porting, KMMO Radio, Sabre Solar LLC, KDKD Radio, LJS Graphics, Wilderness Ridge Tent & Canvas, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Zaxby’s, Miller Lite, Victory Trophies & Plaques, Joslins Jewelry, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, RockAuto.com, R & B Septic Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilderness Ridge Tent and Canvas, and Seeburg Mufflers. To join the CMS business partner team, call Susan Walls at (816) 229-1338. No calls after 8 p.m. please.