Four Days. Four Big Events for Lucas Oil Late Model Series

BATAVIA, OH (April 14, 2017) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will tackle four big events in four days next week – with a strong contingent of local and regional standouts expected to battle the nation’s elite drivers for over $175,000 in prize money.

Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio will kick off the four-day spectacular on Thursday, April 20. The Buckeye Spring 50 will include a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The Open Wheel Modifieds will compete for $1,000-to-win. For tickets and more information, visit: www.atomicspeedway.net.

Sharon Speedway – one of the oldest, continuously running tracks in the country – will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the first time on Friday, April 21. The Steel Valley 50 has become one of the most anticipated events of the season and the 3/8-mile oval and will include: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The Econo Mods will compete for $500-to-win. To purchase advanced tickets or find more information, visit: www.sharonspeedway.com or call (330) 772-5481.

Hagerstown Speedway, known as the “Capital of Dirt Racing,” recently took the green flag on their 70th anniversary season. The ultra-competitive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series has seen an impressive streak of nine different winners in nine races at Hagerstown Speedway. The 36th Annual Stanley Schetrompf Classic on Saturday, April 22 will be a complete show with Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a $12,000 to win, 60-lap main event. Joining the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Hagerstown Speedway will be the Pure Stock division. For tickets and more information, visit: www.hagerstownspeedway.com or call (301) 582-0640.

Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania will cap off an action-packed weekend on Sunday, April 23. The historic half-mile oval, better known as the “Speed Palace,” is accustomed to thrilling, edge of your seat racing action. A full program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event is on tap of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The Port Royal Speedway 358 Late Models will compete for $1,000-to-win. For more information, visit: www.portroyalspeedway.com.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1765 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1645 -120 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1630 -135 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1490 -275 5 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1470 -295 6 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1450 -315 7 28e Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 1415 -350 8 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC 1370 -395 9 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 1355 -410 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 1340 -425 11 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1220 -545 12 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 1180 -585 13 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR 1130 -635 14 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA 1115 -650 15 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA 1030 -735

Track Information:

Atomic Speedway

Phone Number: 740-703-9749

Tracks Promoter: Brad McCown

Location: 2535 Blain Hwy, Waverly, OH 45690

Website: www.atomicspeedway.net

Tire Rule for Atomic Speedway April 20th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, 04 (no cutting, no siping)

Sharon Speedway Phone Number: (330) 772-5481

Track Promoter: Dave Willoughby

Location: 3241 Custer-Orangeville Road NE, Burghill, OH 44404

Website: www.sharonspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Sharon Speedway April 21st:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 1300, Rib 1325

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, 04 (no cutting, no siping)

Hagerstown Speedway

Phone Number: 301-582-0640

Tracks Promoter: Lisa Plessinger

Location: 15112 National Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Website: www.hagerstownspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Hagerstown Speedway April 22nd:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 1300, Rib 1325

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, 04 (no cutting, no siping)

Port Royal Speedway

Phone Number: 717-527-2303

Tracks Promoter: Steve O’Neal

Location: 308 W. 8th St., Port Royal, PA 17082

Website: www.portroyalspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Port Royal Speedway April 23rd:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 1300, Rib 1325

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, 04 (no cutting, no siping)

$10,000-to-win Event Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

$12,000-to-win Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000