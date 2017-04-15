Mike Harrison remains perfect in 2017 with win at Tri-City Speedway as he improves to 6-0

Tri-City Speedway
April 14th, 2017
UMP Modifieds – A-Main
Finish Car No Driver Hometown DQ/DNS/DNF
1 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL
2 10Y Trent Young Crofton, KY
3 22 Josh Harris Utica, Ky
4 18L Michael Long Fowler, IL
5 12L Michael Lee Paris, TN
6 70 Josh Russell (M) Dittmer, MO
7 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY
8 25W Allen Wiesser ,
9 3E Robbie Eilers Highland, IL
10 77B Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL
11 18C Matt Cooper McKenzie, TN
12 73 Ashley Newman Ripley, TN
13 14 Rick Conoyer (M) Wentzvile, MO
14 1A Steve Meyer Jr (M) Staunton, IL
15 1D Dean Hoffman (M) Troy, IL
16 5 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL
17 36W Kenny Wallace Concord, NC
18 K9 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL
19 18T Tait Davenport Paducah, KY
20 36 Danny Ems (M) Barnhart, MO
21 51 Timmy Hill House Springs, MO
22 2M Levi Kissinger Mount Vernon, IN
UMP Modifieds – B-Main 1
Finish Car No Driver Hometown DQ/DNS/DNF
1 77B Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL
2 73 Ashley Newman Ripley, TN
3 18T Tait Davenport Paducah, KY
4 87Z Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL
5 69X David Chilton (M) Farmington, MO
6 91T Tim Ehlers Bethalto, IL
7 9S Tommie Seets Jr (M) Alton, IL
8 18J Jeffrey Ledford Pontiac, IL
9 15R Danny Resinger Farmington, MO
10 29 Preston Seratt Dyersburg, TN
UMP Modifieds – B-Main 2
Finish Car No Driver Hometown DQ/DNS/DNF
1 1A Steve Meyer Jr (M) Staunton, IL
2 5 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL
3 70 Josh Russell (M) Dittmer, MO
4 128 Zach Schantz Highland, IL
5 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL
6 88 Rob Lee Sorento, IL
7 117 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO
8 A1 Gary Bentley (M) St. Peters, MO
9 360 John Seets Sr Brighton, IL DNS
10 P0 Brody Pompe , DNS
UMP Modifieds – Heat 1
Finish Car No Driver Hometown DQ/DNS/DNF
1 10Y Trent Young Crofton, KY
2 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY
3 18L Michael Long Fowler, IL
4 3E Robbie Eilers Highland, IL
5 77B Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL
6 18T Tait Davenport Paducah, KY
7 73 Ashley Newman Ripley, TN
8 87Z Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL
9 29 Preston Seratt Dyersburg, TN DNS
UMP Modifieds – Heat 2
Finish Car No Driver Hometown DQ/DNS/DNF
1 36W Kenny Wallace Concord, NC
2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL
3 12L Michael Lee Paris, TN
4 2M Levi Kissinger Mount Vernon, IN
5 1A Steve Meyer Jr (M) Staunton, IL
6 88 Rob Lee Sorento, IL
7 70 Josh Russell (M) Dittmer, MO
8 A1 Gary Bentley (M) St. Peters, MO
9 P0 Brody Pompe ,
UMP Modifieds – Heat 3
Finish Car No Driver Hometown DQ/DNS/DNF
1 22 Josh Harris Utica, Ky
2 25W Allen Wiesser ,
3 51 Timmy Hill House Springs, MO
4 36 Danny Ems (M) Barnhart, MO
5 9S Tommie Seets Jr (M) Alton, IL
6 69X David Chilton (M) Farmington, MO
7 18J Jeffrey Ledford Pontiac, IL
8 15R Danny Resinger Farmington, MO
9 91T Tim Ehlers Bethalto, IL
UMP Modifieds – Heat 4
Finish Car No Driver Hometown DQ/DNS/DNF
1 K9 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL
2 14 Rick Conoyer (M) Wentzvile, MO
3 18C Matt Cooper McKenzie, TN
4 1D Dean Hoffman (M) Troy, IL
5 128 Zach Schantz Highland, IL
6 5 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL
7 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL
8 117 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO
9 360 John Seets Sr Brighton, IL DNS
UMP Modifieds – Qualifying 1
Finish Car No Driver Hometown DQ/DNS/DNF
1 10Y Trent Young Crofton, KY
2 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY
3 18L Michael Long Fowler, IL
4 87Z Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL
5 18T Tait Davenport Paducah, KY
6 3E Robbie Eilers Highland, IL
7 29 Preston Seratt Dyersburg, TN
8 77B Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL
9 73 Ashley Newman Ripley, TN
UMP Modifieds – Qualifying 2
Finish Car No Driver Hometown DQ/DNS/DNF
1 36W Kenny Wallace Concord, NC
2 2M Levi Kissinger Mount Vernon, IN
3 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL
4 P0 Brody Pompe ,
5 12L Michael Lee Paris, TN
6 A1 Gary Bentley (M) St. Peters, MO
7 1A Steve Meyer Jr (M) Staunton, IL
8 88 Rob Lee Sorento, IL
9 70 Josh Russell (M) Dittmer, MO
UMP Modifieds – Qualifying 3
Finish Car No Driver Hometown DQ/DNS/DNF
1 22 Josh Harris Utica, Ky
2 25W Allen Wiesser ,
3 18J Jeffrey Ledford Pontiac, IL
4 9S Tommie Seets Jr (M) Alton, IL
5 36 Danny Ems (M) Barnhart, MO
6 51 Timmy Hill House Springs, MO
7 15R Danny Resinger Farmington, MO
8 69X David Chilton (M) Farmington, MO
9 91T Tim Ehlers Bethalto, IL
UMP Modifieds – Qualifying 4
Finish Car No Driver Hometown DQ/DNS/DNF
1 K9 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL
2 18C Matt Cooper McKenzie, TN
3 14 Rick Conoyer (M) Wentzvile, MO
4 1D Dean Hoffman (M) Troy, IL
5 5 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL
6 128 Zach Schantz Highland, IL
7 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL
8 117 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO
9 360 John Seets Sr Brighton, IL