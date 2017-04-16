Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) Opening Night Victories Go to Jim Moody, Clayton Campbell, David Raffurty, Jake Richards, and Jason Ryun!

CMS Public Relations

April 14, 2017

(Warrensburg, MO) The green flag unfurled for the first time at Central Missouri Speedway began its 2017 race program with 18 Pure Stocks, 22 USRA B-Mods, 18 Mod-Lites, 11 Street Stocks, and 21 USRA Modifieds for a total of 90 cars on hand for competition.

Prior to the night’s events, USRA Modified driver Dwight Niehoff had a big question to ask his girlfriend Shelby Coe. Niehoff secretly stuck on a large cling-on vinyl sign to the side of his car just before practice laps that read, “Shelby, Will You Marry Me.” As he pulled onto the speedway the group sitting with Ms. Coe in the grandstand could see something looked different on the car and tried their best to read the wording as he went around the track, but when he came around to the back-stretch grandstands, Shelby herself finally got a good view of the question sign and gasped at first, then laughed for a while with a stunned look on her face, and then, she shook her head yes. At that point, a thumb’s up sign was flashed to the driver from the grandstand and the couple became happily engaged!

Opening night events then hit the track with a hearty crowd on hand to witness preliminary action when the Pure Stock’s started the night with heat races. Heat race winners included Gale Harper, Larry Norris and Jason Ryun. USRA B-Mods took to the track for their heats next as Eddie Bray, Jr., Jake Richards, and Dean Wille claimed the wins. In Mod-Lite action, Don Dannar, Dillon Raffurty, and Michael Raffurty drove to the victories. Brett Wood and Michael Mullins were victorious in Street Stock preliminaries as Ryan Middaugh, Matt Johnson, and Tim Karrick closed out the heat races with wins in USRA Modifieds.

After preliminary action concluded, drivers returned for the night’s “A” main events. First up in the program was the Pure Stocks. Their race began with a series of early cautions but after that, drivers settled into a highly competitive race rhythm as Jason Ryun, Darrin Christy, and Tyler Schoen put on great entertainment for the fans. At the halfway marker, the lead trio were side-by-side and using all lanes of the beautifully prepped race surface. Christy pressured Ryun on several occasions with Schoen in the mix as well. In the closing laps, defending champion Rodger Detherage made it a four-car battle but in the end, it was Ryun who claimed the narrow-margin win over Christy in second, Schoen third, Detherage fourth, and Gary Akers fifth.

The first-ever “weekly” racing USRA-sanctioned B-Mod race then hit the track with a pair of veterans showing the way up front. Eddie Bray, Jr., and Jake Richards brought the field to green. Richards quickly grabbed the lead at the start with Bray close behind. Just before the halfway marker, Richards had the lead over Russ Niehoff in second and Bray third when a caution slowed the field. When racing resumed, Richards again distanced himself as Niehoff, Bray, and Steven Clancy tried to find a line to gain ground on the leader. With five laps remaining, Doug Wetzel had a scary moment in turn four as his car got upside down, thankfully, the driver was okay and racing resumed shortly thereafter. At the lap 15 point of the 20-lap event, Richards again gunned it and took off, leaving his pursuers to battle for runner-up honors. On this night, it was Richards, who claimed his first-ever CMS main event win to finally shake some bad luck. Behind Richards at the line were Niehoff, Clancy, Dean Wille, and defending champion Jacob Ebert.

A healthy field of Midwest Mod-Lite Racing Series drivers returned to the track for the first-ever “weekly” racing 15-lap featured race. Don Dannar and David Raffurty led the field to the initial green flag as the drivers set a lightning-fast pace in the opening laps. David Raffurty grabbed the point early on bringing Cody Miller with him. After a quick caution just shy of the halfway point, David Raffurty again shot off the line in quick form as Dillon Raffurty and Ed Griggs joined in the battle inside the top three. The Raffurty name is synonymous with Mod-Lite racing and victory lane and on this night, it was no different as David Raffurty prevailed over Dillon Raffurty, ninth-starting Ed Griggs, Michael Raffurty and Don Dannar.

Earlier in the year it was announced that a new event, being billed as ‘The Triple SSS at CMS – Street Stock Showdown’ will take place this fall with $5,000 on the line. Two drivers who will likely play a factor when that October weekend rolls around started the night’s regular 15-lap main event on row one. Former champions Clayton Campbell and Brett Wood led Michael Mullins and Brian Inlow as the race began. Wood grabbed the early race lead with Campbell in hot pursuit as Mullins, Inlow, and Robert Brown watched closely as the leaders set the pace. Campbell kept working at his preferred line and made it work as he eventually went around Wood at the halfway point. However, in the closing laps Wood’s car came back to life as he put heavy pressure back on Campbell for the win but at the checkers it was Campbell who secured the victory over Wood, Mullins, Brown, Inlow, and Chad Eickleberry, who made his return to CMS racing.

The final main event of the night was the USRA Modifieds and it was another thriller. Red-hot driver Ryan Middaugh was hot off a win on Friday at Callaway Raceway in Fulton, Missouri and he occupied the front row beside Matt Johnson. An early race restart kept the field tight with Middaugh in control of the race with Gunner Martin and Tim Karrick in pursuit. Lap-after-lap Middaugh was flawless through the first 10 laps. Just behind him, seventh-starting Jim Moody worked his way to the front in furious battle with Johnson, Karrick, and a surging Dean Wille.

At the lap 11 point, Moody found the bottom line to his liking as Middaugh occupied the middle and high side. Moody eventually grabbed the lead with his new-born baby daughter on hand as Middaugh had his hands full with Karrick, Johnson, and Wille in tight battle for second. A late-race caution regrouped the field one final time as drivers could race every inch of the track to gain positions. In the final push to the finish, it was Warrensburg driver Dean Wille, who began the race side-by-side with Moody on row four, who came to life. Wille methodically made his way forward and eventually found a way around Karrick to lock into the runner-up position. However, it was Moody who outdistanced all pursuers to claim the win as laps ran out for Wille, Karrick, Johnson, and Middaugh to close out a fantastic opening night at CMS. In victory lane, a jubilant Moody said, “Ryan raced me clean, he’s been good so far in his new car and gave me plenty of room, you could race everywhere on the track tonight. We picked up right where we left off last year and put it in victory lane here tonight!”

Weekly racing resumes next Saturday evening at CMS with pits opening at 4:30, grandstands at 5 and racing at 7:30. General admission adults $12, Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $10, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Seniors 80 and older may receive free pit admission courtesy of promoter Earl Walls, who recently celebrated his own 80th birthday! All pit passes $30.

CMS is located 3.5-miles north of Warrensburg, MO from the junction of Highways 50 and 13 in Warrensburg just north of the new Hwy 13 by-pass round-a-bout, or from the Higginsville exit off I-70, head south on Highway 13 for twelve and half miles.

CMS wishes to thank its 2017 primary sponsors for their support including Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Budweiser, KMZU 100.7 FM, Sunoco Race Fuels, Midwest Coatings, Better Country KIX 105.7, KSDL, and KSIS FM, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KRLI FM 103.9 & KAOL 101.3 FM The Grenade, Pepsi, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City, College Town Apartments of Warrensburg, and Heartland Waste.

The list of 2017 business partners includes: Batliner Recycling, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Wheel Alignment, OK Tire Stores, Economy Lumber & Hardware, blue Springs Truck Line Inc., Brooks Auto LLC, Rick Darling Racing Engines/Head Porting, KMMO Radio, Sabre Solar LLC, KDKD Radio, LJS Graphics, Wilderness Ridge Tent & Canvas, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Zaxby’s, Miller Lite, Victory Trophies & Plaques, Joslins Jewelry, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, RockAuto.com, R & B Septic Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilderness Ridge Tent and Canvas, and Seeburg Mufflers. To join the CMS business partner team, call Susan Walls at (816) 229-1338. No calls after 8 p.m. please.

CMS Main Event Results from 4-15-17, full results at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Pure Stock A Main Feature

1st- 27-Jason Ryun, Kansas City

2nd- 3b-Darrin Christy, Kansas City, KS

3rd- 75t-Tyler Schoen, Halfway

4th- 25x-Rodger Detherage, Calhoun

5th- 31-Gary Akers, Independence

6th- 58-Jeremiah Wilson, Concordia

7th- 53k-Larry Norris, Lone Jack

8th- 417-John Shaver, Lamar

9th- 4-Don Johnson, Overland Park, KS

10th- 42-Dakkota Brisbin, Richmond

11th- 12-Scott Martin, Warrensburg

12th- 007-Jason Ballard, Yates Center, KS

13th- 51-Rob Gard, Warrensburg

14th- 89-Jonathan Evans, Knob Noster

15th- 21-Joey Harper, Buckner

16th- 28jr-Gale Harper, Warrensburg

17th- 4d-David Doelz, Warsaw

18th- 13-Amanda Akers, Independence

USRA B-Mod A Main Feature

1st- 17j-Jake Richards, Lansing, KS

2nd- 10-Russell Niehoff, Lockwood

3rd- 12c-Steve Clancy, Odessa

4th- 68m-Dean Wille, Warrensburg

5th- 5-Jacob Ebert, Oak Grove

6th- 19k-Eddie Bray, Archie

7th- 96-Cody Brill, Harrisonville

8th- 28s-Bill Small, Holden

9th- 20-Michael Bixby, Harrisonville

10th- 13k-Chris Kitch, Columbia

11th- 7b-Bobby Russell, Smithville

12th- 53-Monty Mitchell, Windsor

13th- 92jk-Jonathan Knotts, Blue Springs

14th- 27-Jacob Callahan, Warrensburg

15th- 10x-Doug Wetzel, Leeton

16th- 17k-Jeremy Lile. Higginsville

17th- 21p-Darren Phillips, Clinton

18th- 30-Rex Harris, Urbana

19th- 21b-Bob Nakoneczny, Warrensburg

20th- 11s-Chris Stout, Oak Grove

21st- 73-Cody Frazon, LaMonte

DNS- 03-Chris Brockway, Warrensburg

Midwest Mod-Lite A Main Feature

1st- 76-David Raffurty, Kansas City

2nd- 46-Dillon Raffurty, Kansas City

3rd- 47-Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill

4th- 7-Michael Raffurty, Kansas City

5th- 171-Donnie Dannar, Oak Grove

6th- x50-Joe Huggins, Des Moines IA

7th- 36-Travis Alexander, Tonganoxie, KS

8th- 98-Jeff Raffurty, Holt

9th- 3-Nathan Wolf, Lee’s Summit

10th- 40-Tony Sterner, Harrisonville

11th- 75-Justin Raffurty, Kansas City

12th- 2j-John Sharp, Vassar, KS

13th- 50-Joe Wood, Boone IA

14th- 33x-Anthony Lane, Belton

15th- 4r-Robert Baslee, Holden

16th- 7m-Cody Miller, Kansas City

17th- j33-Josh Guy, Knob Noster

18th- 33-Kevin White, DeSoto, KS

Street Stock A Main Feature

1st- 30c-Clayton Campbell, Otterville

2nd- 7-Brett Wood, Warrensburg

3rd- m20-Michael Mullins, Kingsville

4th- 26b-Bobby Brown, Hume

5th- 43-Brian Inlow, Concordia

6th- 09-Chad Eickleberry, Warrensburg

7th- 25xxx-Jay Prevete, Windsor

8th- 77x-Danny McKenzie, Warrensburg

9th- 13-Martin Mitchell, Raytown

10th- 22-Dustin Dillon, Warrensburg

DNS- 61-Rob Hardwick, Sedalia

USRA Modified A Main Feature

1st- 00m-Jim Moody, Odessa

2nd- 68-Dean Wille, Warrensburg

3rd- 1k-Tim Karrick, Basehor, KS

4th- 1x-Matt Johnson, Archie

5th- 21-Ryan Middaugh, Fulton

6th- 26k-Kevin Blackburn, Fulton

7th- 75-Gunner Martin, Blue Springs

8th- 9d-Dwight Niehoff, Lockwood

9th- 16s-Kerry Davis, Parkville

10th- 85s-Tyler Shaw, Mexico

11th- 30-Dalton Kirk, Edgerton KS

12th- 12v-Nathan Vaughn, Sedalia

13th- 97k-Brian Johnson, Independence

14th- 19b-Kaleb Bray, Archie

15th- 8x-Chad Thomsen, Louisburg, KS

16th- 90-Terry Schultz. Sedalia

17th- 10w-Doug Wetzel, Leeton

18th- 24jr-Jimmy Eaton, Bates City

19th- 3j-Lewis Jackson, Wellsville, KS

20th- 96-Danny Barker, Kansas City

21st- 92-Danny Scrogham, Peculiar