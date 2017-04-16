Huge Turnout For Macon Speedway Opening Night

(Macon, IL) The 72nd consecutive season of dirt track racing at Macon Speedway started out as well as could be imagined. The weather forecast looked promising with temperatures close to 80 degrees with abundant sunshine despite a strong southerly breeze. That doesn’t happen often in mid-April. In essence, it was practically perfect.

A large crowd filled the bleachers and nearly 90 racecars among six racing divisions filled the pits to kick start another summer of racing on Saturday nights.

Different winners graced victory lane to open 2017, too. Fans are alto familiar with the names Jeremy Nichols, Curt Rhoades and Jeff Leka in the Billingsley Elite Wash Modified class. This particular evening went to Brian Lynn from Mason City. Starting in the second row inside position, Lynn and his son Austin were behind the father-son duo of Curt and Zach Rhodes, but father Lynn was able to pick up traction on the bottom side of the track and take the lead. And then take off. Nichols, Austin Lynn along with Curt and Zach Rhodes chased down Brian but was unable to catch up in the 20-lap race.

A familiar name did claim the Pro Late Model feature win. Defending track champion Matt Taylor got out in front and put lapped traffic in the way of the second place driver and pulled away for the checkered flag. The race for second-third-fourth was racing that wowwed the crowd.

2016 was the year of the Tim Hancock. He dominated and won every race on the B-Modified schedule. He was in second place during the 2017 season opener but was caught up with third place driver Brett Page and it eliminated him from the chance to notch win number one in 2017. Instead of finishing second or third on the regular basis, Cody Stillwell from Godfrey got to finish first. He was the most surprised person in Macon Speedway.

The Sportsman division put on a fun field of 15 laps as Danny Smith took advantage of a lap two caution that sent the pole sitter Timmy Dick to the back of the field. Smith would keep the advantage way from Scott Williams and former division champion Rick Roedel for the first checkered of 2017.

Plenty of talk about the new design on Jeremy Nichols’ Street Stock was all over social media during the display car show a month ago at Hickory Point Mall. The car was on full display with a Street Stock feature win Saturday night. Nichols trailed Darrell Dick for the first four laps and then a slip-up by Dick allowed Nichols to take the chance for the lead and he blew away the field.

Adam Webb was the winner in the 4-cylinder Hornet division to kick start the season for the former National Hornet Champion.

The night started with a driver autograph opportunity for fans as they welcomed onto the track and were able to walk the track and talk to drivers and pose for pictures.

Sportsman–1. Danny Smith (Argenta), 2. Scott Williams (Anchor), 3. Rick Roedel (Shelbyville), 4. Scott Landers (Taylorville), 5. Brandon Pralle) (Ashkum), 6. Timmy Dick (Monticello), 7. Terry Myers (Buffalo)

B-Modifieds–1. Cody Stillwell (Godfrey), 2. Brett Page (Centralia), 3. Tom Riech (Springfield), 4. Eric Brackett (Brighton), 5. Jerry Thompson (Troy), 6. Tim Riech (Petersburg), 7. Tommy Gaither (Bunker Hill), 8. Jared Thomas (Edinburg), 9. Justin Durbin, 10. Amanda Lange (Shelbyville)

Street Stocks–1. Jeremy Nichols (Lovington), 2. Darrell Dick (Monticello), 3. Greg Osman (Bloomington), 4. Terry Reed (Decatur), 5. Brian Dasenbrock (Decatur), 6. Nick Macklin (Argenta), 7. Bobby Beiler (Blue Mound), 8. Rudy Zaragoza (Jacksonville), 9. Shawn Ziemer (Boody), 10. Josh Beal (Springfield)

Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds–1. Brian Lynn (Mason City), 2. Jeremy Nichols (Lovington), 3. Austin Lynn (Mason City), 4. Curt Rhodes (Taylorville), 5. Zach Rhodes (Taylorville), 6. Wade Glover (Brighton), 7. Tim Luttrell (Riverton), 8. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 9. Austin Blume, 10. Danny Smith (Argenta)

Pro Late Models–1. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 2. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. (New Berlin), 3. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 4. Jake Little (Springfield), 5. Myles Moos (Hartsburg), 6. Roben Huffman (Midland City), 7. Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg), 8. Jeff Ray (Springfield), 9. Braden Johnson (Moweaqua), 10. Cody Maguire (Carlinville)

Hornets–1. Adam Webb (Decatur), 2. Ryan Cantrell (Decatur), 3. Brad Rexroad (Hammond), 4. Cook Crawford (Lincoln), 5. Caleb Branch (Hammond), 6. Bradley Dasenbrock (Decatur), 7. Marty Sullivan (Decatur), 8. Joe McChristy (Mt. Zion), 9. John Bright, Jr. (Long Creek), 10. Vernon Carlow (Springfield)